Style Beauty The Best Last-Minute Beauty Deals From Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale, According To Southern Living Editors Prices start at just $8. By Kaitlyn Yarborough Kaitlyn Yarborough Part of the Southern Living team since 2017, Kaitlyn Yarborough is a Georgia native living in Austin, Texas, who covers a wide variety of topics for both the magazine and website, focusing on culture and lifestyle content, as well as travel in the South.She earned a B.A. in Journalism at the University of Georgia. She hopes to inspire your travel bucket list with her features on road trips through Texas Hill Country, bourbon tours in Kentucky, and the best beach getaways on the Gulf Coast. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Updated on October 12, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon For anyone who loves makeup, skin-care, or hair products, Amazon sale events can be a treasure trove of discounted beauty items that come highly recommended by shoppers. Right now, the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is live and stocked full with tempting deals. From now until midnight on Wednesday, October 12, you can score deals on hundreds of beauty items, whether you're restocking your own routine or shopping ahead for the holiday season. It's never too early when there's a discount to be had, after all. From a cult-fave lash serum to a volume-boosting hair spray, we've found the the best beauty deals—recommended by Southern Living editors—to shop before the sale ends. Even better, our picks start at just $8. Editor-Favorite Amazon Prime Early Access Deals Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum, $47.50 (orig. $68) RoC Retinol Correxion Line Smoothing Night Serum Capsules, $19.72 (orig. $32.99) Living Proof Full Dry Volume & Texture Spray, $22.40 (orig. $32) Physicians Formula Natural Defense Setting Powder SPF 20, $9.76 (orig. $15.49) Drybar High Tops Self-Grip Rollers, $8.40 (orig. $12) Crest 3D Whitestrips, $29.99 (orig. $45.99) Caudalie Vinergetic C+ Instant Detox Mask, $27.30 (orig. $39) Physicians Formula Murumuru Butter Blush, $8.14 (orig. $13.99) Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum Amazon BUY IT: $47.50 (orig. $68) A lash-growth serum that's raked in over 35,000 Amazon reviews, this formula boosts fullness and thickness of your lashes. It's currently 30% discounted for a total of $20 off the original price. "After a month of nightly use, my lashes had grown and grown something fierce," says one SL editor. RoC Retinol Correxion Line Smoothing Night Serum Capsules Amazon BUY IT: $19.72 (orig. $32.99) Sealed tightly in capsules for optimal retinol freshness and potency, this antiaging serum is a favorite amongst seasoned skin-care enthusiasts. "My mother swears by these powerful little pods," says Associate Digital Editor Kaitlyn Yarborough. Find them marked down considerably as part of the Early Access Sale, coming in at 40% off for less than $20. Living Proof Full Dry Volume & Texture Spray Amazon BUY IT: $22.40 (orig. $32) "My mom now prefers Living Proof's Dry Volume Blast for times when she would normally reach for dry shampoo. Though not a dry shampoo itself, this styling spray does so much more to wake up a long day's hair," says Associate Digital Editor Mary Shannon Wells. It's currently 30% discounted, ringing in at $10 off the original price. Physicians Formula Natural Defense Setting Powder SPF 20 Amazon BUY IT: $9.76 (orig. $15.49) For those looking for a finishing powder that's affordable (even before the sale price!) and infused with SPF, this one is a no-brainer. "Sweat doesn't stand a chance against this wallet-friendly powder," says one SL editor. Right now, you can score it for under $10. Drybar High Tops Self-Grip Rollers Amazon BUY IT: $8.40 (orig. $12) Hot rollers might be coming back in style, but Southern women never stopped using them. The volume and bounce simply can't be beat. Invest in these large-sized rollers for less than $10 during the Amazon sale event. Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips Amazon BUY IT: $29.99 (orig. $45.99) These have become a classic for a reason—they're effective and always seem to go on sale during Amazon Prime Week. "My Southern mama has sworn by these strips for years because they brighten her smile without irritating her sensitive teeth and gums," says one SL editor. Snag 44 strips for under $30, which is marked down 35% off from the usual cost. Caudalie Vinergetic C+ Instant Detox Mask Amazon BUY IT: $27.30 (orig. $39) "It's satisfying to watch this mask soak up the oil from your pores, and it's a miracle if you have a breakout," says Assistant General Manager Anna Price Olson. Shoppers swear by this natural detox mask that refines and tightens pores, and it's currently 30% off. Physicians Formula Murumuru Butter Blush Amazon BUY IT: $8.14 (orig. $13.99) The soothing butters in this blush feel insanely moisturizing and apply dreamily to the apple of your cheeks. Saucy Mauve is the perfect shade for fall and winter. At under $10, we'll take it. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit