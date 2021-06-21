Every Amazon Prime Day Beauty Deal Worth Shopping This Year
Amazon Prime Day has officially arrived, and with it comes the chance to score discounts on products from Bliss, EltaMD, Chi, and so much more. There's something for everyone here, including anti-aging products, eyelash serums, and cosmetics must-haves. We went ahead and compiled all of the best Prime Day beauty deals you don't want to miss before they expire on June 22 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
The massive sale includes savings on a favorite drugstore mascara with nearly 160,000 ratings, a top-rated sunscreen for everyday use, and a "knockout" eyebrow gel from Anastasia Beverly Hills. You can find discounts on classic brands like Covergirl and discover new favorites like skincare brands Belei, I Dew Care, and Cosrx. Oh, and did we mention that you can save on a multipurpose moisturizer that's suitable for your lips, cuticle, and everywhere else?
If you already have enough skincare and cosmetics, you can always add some new tools to your routine. Don't miss out on a rare chance to save on one of Foreo's electronic facial cleansing brushes, which is already beauty-editor approved.
Before you completely clear out your makeup bag to make space for all your new purchases, don't forget to check the status of your Prime membership. Only Amazon Prime members can take advantage of these savings, and if you aren't already signed up, you can get a 30-day free trial to gain access to Prime Day.
With that officially settled, let's get to the important business of shopping. Scope out some of the best Amazon Prime Day beauty deals below.
Best Anti-Aging Skincare Deals
- Pür Get A Lift Age-Defying Moisturizer, $27.30 (orig. $39)
- L'Oreal Paris Skincare Revitalift Derm Intensives 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum, $14.99 (orig. $23.99)
- Murad Resurgence Retinol Youth Renewal Night Cream, $57.40 (orig. $82)
- StriVectin Anti-Wrinkle Wrinkle Recode Line Transforming Melting Serum, $62.30 (orig. $89)
- Belei Retinol Refining Moisturizer, $19.60 (orig. $27.62)
Best Makeup Deals
- Essence Lash Princess Mascara, $3.99 (orig. $4.99)
- Maybelline Superstay Liquid Lipstick, $6 (orig. $9.99)
- Nyx Buttergloss, $4.12 (orig. $5)
- Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum, $45.50 (orig. $65)
- Anastasia Beverly Hills Tinted Brow Gel, $15.40 (orig. $22)
Best Hair Deals
- Matrix Total Results Mega Sleek Shampoo + Conditioner, $17.85 (orig. $25.50)
- R+Co Television Perfect Hair Masque, $29.40 (orig. $42)
- Amika The Kure Repair Shampoo, $15.40 (orig. $22)
- Kipozi Bubble Wand Curling Iron, $21.49 (orig. $27.99)
Best Skincare Deals
- Bliss That's Incredi-peel Glycolic Resurfacing Pads, $14.71 (orig. $18.39)
- Elina Organics: Oil Control Formula, $38 (orig. $48)
- EltaMD UV Clear Facial Sunscreen Broad-Spectrum SPF 46, $29.60 (orig. $37)
- Olay Regenerist MicroSculpting Cream Face Moisturizer, $34.12 (orig. $46.99)
- Neutrogena Acne Proofing Daily Facial Scrub, $6.23 (orig. $7.79)