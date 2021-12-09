Amazon Secretly Cut Prices on Dozens of Beauty Products

Including OPI nail polish and Elemis skincare.
By Christie Calucchia December 09, 2021
Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be over, but Amazon is still dishing out deals throughout the holiday season. If you take a look at its beauty gift guide, you'll notice that dozens of premium beauty products are on sale right now—but only for a limited time. Through December 14, you can shop top makeup, skincare, and nail care brands like OPI, Elemis, Stila, Sunday Riley, and Covergirl for less.

Whether you're still on the search for a gift for someone on your list or you're itching for a little retail therapy, now's a great time to score high-quality beauty products on Amazon. Most of the products currently on sale will arrive before Christmas if you order them soon, and there are so many goodies to choose from.

A number of OPI nail polishes and strengtheners are marked down, including this two-pack of best-selling colors that's 20 percent off. And if you're really looking to stock your medicine cabinet, you won't want to miss out on ordering this limited-edition skincare set from Sunday Riley. It comes with 11 best-sellers, like the Ceramic Slip cleanser and the Auto Correct eye cream. The kit would make a great present for someone who never misses their skincare routine, and it's $50 off right now.

Along with more luxurious specialty products, you'll also find a few basics at great prices. For instance, you can buy a set of three Lubriderm lotions for $28. That's enough to get your skin through a couple of dry winters. 

Take a peek on Amazon to check out all of the deals, or keep scrolling to shop nine of the best beauty finds on sale now. Hurry, these deals will be gone in a few days.

OPI Best-Seller Duo Pack

BUY IT: $17.40 (orig. $21.75); amazon.com

Snag two winter-friendly nail polish colors with this duo from OPI. You'll get a red and white bottle of polish for 20 percent off.

Vichy Liftactiv Vitamin C Brightening Skin Corrector

BUY IT: $21.38 (orig. $28.50); amazon.com

Packed with antioxidant-rich vitamin C and hydrating hyaluronic acid, this serum helps brighten and plump skin. The brand recommends using it every morning for best results.

PMD Smart Facial Cleansing Device

BUY IT: $69.30 (orig. $99); amazon.com

This vibrating device is made of hypoallergenic, waterproof silicone, and it's designed to replace your old washcloth. Use it to massage products into your skin and let its vibrations help remove dirt and oil.

Stila National Treasure Convertible Color Lip and Cheek Cream

BUY IT: $25.60 (orig. $32); amazon.com

You can use these four shades on your lips and cheeks to get a rich glow. Apply them with a brush or your fingertips for a quick makeup step. 

Sunday Riley Mini Vault Skincare Collection

BUY IT: $79 (orig. $129); amazon.com

Grab this limited-edition set of Sunday Riley skincare products while it's 38 percent off. It comes with 11 best-selling products, including cleanser, eye cream, vitamin C serum, and more.

Lubriderm Advanced Therapy Lotion

BUY IT: $28.05 (orig. $33.87); amazon.com

This pack of three 24-ounce bottles of Lubriderm's Advanced Therapy lotion comes at a great price during Amazon's secret beauty sale. It costs $28 with the 17 percent discount and is a winter skin staple.

Dermablend Continuous Correction CC Cream

BUY IT: 27.40 (orig. $39); amazon.com

Shop 16 shades of Deramblend's CC cream while they're 30 percent off. The formula contains SPF 50, and it works as a full coverage foundation.

Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm

BUY IT: $41.60 (orig. $64); amazon.com

A three-in-one product, this balm nourishes skin, removes makeup, and hydrates. Plus, it contains lavender, chamomile, and eucalyptus for a relaxing scent. 

Covergirl Simply Ageless Skin Eye Lift Serum

BUY IT: $10.40 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

This eye serum uses vitamin A, vitamin E, and argan oil to reduce the look for wrinkles and hydrate skin. Order a tube while it's nearly half off its usual price.

