Shoppers Have Spoken—This Is the Best Makeup on Amazon

An average rating of at least four stars is as good as gold on Amazon. It's a pretty safe bet that products with this seal of approval from customers are the real deal. So when it comes to trying out new makeup products, a great place to start is Amazon's list of customer-loved items (all of which have a minimum overall rating of four stars). That is, unless you have the time and money to test every mascara, eyeliner, foundation, and eyeshadow palette on the market.
There are thousands of highly rated beauty products on Amazon, but when you narrow down your search to strictly makeup, you're left with 820 standouts. The selection is vast, so we took the liberty of parsing this treasure trove of concealers, lipsticks, and fake eyelashes for the best of the best. In the end, we came up with eight fan favorites.
The best makeup on Amazon includes products from popular brands like Revlon, Maybelline, NYX, and Essence. For instance, shoppers can't seem to get enough of Maybelline's dark circle eraser or Essence's Lash Princess mascara. Both have thousands of five-star reviews and tens of thousands of five-star ratings. So you can pretty much guarantee that they get the job done.
Ready to discover more must-haves your vanity is missing? Ahead, shop eight of our favorite Amazon customer-loved makeup products.
Revlon ColorStay Liquid Foundation
Ideal for combination and oily skin, this liquid foundation creates a matte finish that the brand says will last up to 24 hours. The formula contains SPF 15 for sun protection, and there are 10 shades available on Amazon right now. Grab a bottle while it's 38 percent off.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Definer
Keep brows looking just the way you want them to with this filler and brush tool from Anastasia Beverly Hills. It's a little pricey, but the multitasker is worth it, "considering how long it lasts and how nice it looks," according to one of the thousands of shoppers who gave it a five-star rating on Amazon.
Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara
Amazon's best-selling mascara, Essence's Lash Princess mascara claims to give users so much volume and definition, that it'll look like they're wearing falsies, and hundreds of reviewers agree. "Throw your false lashes out, you don't need them anyone," said a reviewer from Florida who added, "I wore this mascara to work every single day for the last year in the heat/humidity (including all through the summer), and [it] stayed on my lashes better than any other brand of mascara I've used."
Physicians Formula Shimmer Strips Custom Eye Enhancing Makeup Kit
This affordable kit comes with just about everything you need to complete a makeup look. Multiple reviewers say the set comes at a "great value" and that it makes a nice gift. It includes an eyeshadow palette with nine neutral colors, two eyeliners, and a dual-ended mascara. All that's missing is foundation and blush!
NYX Professional Makeup Epic Ink Liner
Available in brown and black colors, this NYX liquid eyeliner creates sharp, defined lines, whether you're drawing on a cat eye or playing around with more experimental shapes. The ink liner has more than 37,000 five-star ratings and nearly 4,000 five-star reviews from people who've tried it. It's sweat- and tear-proof, according to shoppers, and it's "super smooth to apply."
Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Multi-Use Concealer
This concealer stick has a massive fan base; we're talking about tens of thousands of Amazon shoppers alone. Customers of all ages swear by the Maybelline concealer that has a unique cushion tip and a "creaseless" formula. "Best under eye concealer ever," said a 67-year-old reviewer who has "tried them all."
e.l.f. Matte Magic Mist & Set
For just $4, you can protect your hard-earned makeup look with this setting spray from e.l.f. With a formula containing aloe, green tea, cucumber, and vitamins A, C, and E, the spray keeps face and eye makeup in place with a matte finish. It'll definitely come in handy during hot, humid summers.
Pronexa Hairgenics Lavish Lash Eyelash and Brow Serum
If you're looking for a more permanent solution to thinning lashes and brows, check out this customer-loved serum. Dermatologist-tested, it's formula contains biotin and natural growth peptides to stimulate lash and brow growth within about two months of use. Some reviewers even say it works better than similar products from more expensive brands.