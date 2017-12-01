The One and Only Product I Trust For My Chapped Lips

For someone who has sensitive skin, the one product I never thought twice about using was my Chapstick. I would always carry around a tube with me to help soothe my dry, flaky lips throughout the year. Unfortunately I turned into a clown one December and had to give it up. Yes, a clown.

During final exam week of my junior year of college, I started to notice a red rash around my mouth. It started small and expanded out until I had a nice red circle surrounding my mouth. I looked like a clown. I finally made it to the dermatologist about a week later (had to finish all those exams!) and she asked me if I had made any changes to my daily routine: toothpaste, face wash, or lotion. No, no, and no. She then asked if I used anything on my lips. Well, yes. The Chapstick that I have been using for years. She said that sometimes companies switch up their formulas slightly and I could have reacted to the change. She also said I could have developed a natural reaction to it. My money is only the second option. Next up: what was I going to do about my chapped lips from here on out?