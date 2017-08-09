All-Time Best Scents of Southern Women
Every Southern woman has her all-time favorite perfume, and most of them know the scents their mamas and grandmothers wore every day. We looked back on past beauty icon stories, and rounded up the best fragrances Southern women have worn over the years. Some of these classic perfumes have been around longer than we have, and the oldies show no signs of going extinct. Some of these fragrances are even essential oils or perfume oils. The best scents are the ones that evoke a memory or a feeling, like the comforting smell of Mama's peach cobbler, a salty Gulf breeze or a whiff of the Chanel No. 5 that sat on your grandmother's vanity while you played dress-up in her closet. See if your signature scent made the list of favorite perfumes from our past beauty icons.
Chanel No. 5 Eau de Parfum Spray
"Early on, Suga fell in love with Chanel no. 5, and she still wears it today. As a teenager, she used to wander into department stores to sneak a quick spritz before a date." Heather Chadduck Hillegas, "My Mom, The Beauty Icon" March 2015
"Chanel No. 5 body lotion and perfume were her staples. I'll never forget having chicken pox and Mom spritzing me with this scent to make me feel pretty." Candy Devore, "My Mom, The Beauty Icon" February 2017
Buy It: $135 for 3.4 oz; neimanmarcus.com
Coco Mademoiselle Eau de Parfum Spray
"My mom loves this perfume because it's soft, feminine, and not overpowering. I wore it on my wedding day." Katie Sparrow Hedrick, "My Mom, The Beauty Icon" September 2015
Buy It: $130 for 3.4 oz.; neimanmarcus.com
White Diamonds Elizabeth Taylor Eau de Toilette
"While my mother is too modest to see her likeness to Elizabeth Taylor, she does love the star's perfume, White Diamonds." Tippi Polo, "My Mom, The Beauty Icon" September 2015
Buy It: $69 for 3.3 oz.; macys.com
Lancôme Magie Noire Eau de Toilette Spray
"Lancôme cosmetics are my grandmother's go-to, especially their Magie Noire perfume." Lindsey Reynolds, "My Grandmother, The Beauty Icon" January 2016
Buy It: $68 for 2.5 oz; nordstrom.com
Vera Wang Eau de Parfum Spray
"Sarah has always loved perfume and had a lot of it—it's her signature. One of her consistent favorites over the years has been Vera Wang. The soft floral scent always reminds me of her." Dana Gibson, "My Sister, The Beauty Icon" March 2016
Buy It: $92 for 3.4 oz; macys.com
Egyptian Musk Perfume Essence
"I always loved hearing my grandmother's tales of life in the South Pacific. This essential oil is one of my favorite scents; it's exotic and reminds me of her travel stories." Andi Eaton "My Grandmother, The Beauty Icon" April 2016
Buy It: $29.50; uncommonscents.com
Aromatics Elixir Perfume
"A spicy-scented perfume will always remind me of fancy affairs. Mom spritzed this on generously for Mardi Gras balls." Lauren Lagarde "My Mom, The Beauty Icon" June 2016,
Buy It: $74 for 3.4 oz.; nordstrom.com
Burberry The Beat Eau de Parfum
"Like Mom, I sample as many perfumes as possible. My current favorite is Burberry The Beat." Rachel Sewell, "My Mom, The Beauty Icon" July 2016
Buy It: $90 for 2.5 oz; kohls.com
Halston by Halston Women's Perfume
"Scents are very important to my mom—she has the nose of a sophisticated hound dog. She has tried different ones through the years, but I always loved when she wore Halston." Morgan Hutchinson, "My Mom, The Beauty Icon" November 2016
Buy It: $26 for 1.7 oz; kohls.com
Na Nin Perfume Oil
"She loved music and Shalimar perfume. I'm a fan of these similarly spicy scents named after songs." Hannah Hayes, "My Grandmother, The Beauty Icon" November 2016
Buy It: $38; shopnanin.com
Calvin Klein Eternity Eau de Parfum Spray
"This was my aunt's signature scent. She was drawn to it, I think, because it smells clean and doesn't overpower." Valerie Fraser Luesse, "My Aunt, The Beauty Icon" April 2017
Buy It: $88 for 3.4 oz; macys.com
No. 19 Eau De Toilette Spray
"We don't go overboard with perfume, but we do like a light spritz for dressy events. Marsha's go-to scent is Chanel." Marion Humphreys, "My Sister, The Beauty Icon" May 2017
Buy It: $102 for 3.4 oz; nordstrom.com
Aliage Sport Eau de Parfum Spray
"This perfume suits her perfectly: It's energetic, exuberant, and fresh. My parents spent 10 years sailing on the Chesapeake Bay, and she always smelled great." Alison Miksch, "My Mom, The Beauty Icon" June 2017
Buy It: $53 for 1.7 oz; bloomingdales.com
Houbigant Paris Quelques Fleurs L'Original Eau de Parfum
"She wore Chantilly, a light musk by Houbigant, which also makes my favorite scent." Cheri Leavy, "My Grandmother, The Beauty Icon" July 2017
Buy It: $190 for 3.3 oz; neimanmarcus.com
Guerlain Shalimar Eau de Toilette
"She is a self-proclaimed perfume junkie. The scent I most associate with her is Shalimar by Guerlain." Whitney Wise Long, "My Mom, The Beauty Icon" August 2017
Buy It: $82 for 1.7 oz.; sephora.com