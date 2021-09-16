Southern Living 2021 Beauty Awards
It's a safe bet that whatever you're looking for—whether an eye cream for erasing dark circles, a hair mask that will smooth and soften, or a mascara that won't smudge (and is actually good for your lashes)—does exist. But scouting it out, let alone at a price point that doesn't give you heart palpitations, is another story. That's where we come in. We sifted through hundreds of the year's best new products to deliver this list of standout picks that deserve a permanent spot on your bathroom shelf, right up there with Mama's favorite beauty bar and the foundation your sister swears by. We're not saying you need to overhaul your entire beauty routine, but find a few new favorites? You bet. These are the all-star products you're about to be telling everyone about.
Lancôme Advanced Génifique Eye Cream
It starts smoothing away the appearance of fine lines on contact and halts dark circles in their tracks with an approach that calls on prebiotics and skin-plumping hyaluronic acid to protect and correct.
BUY IT: $68; saksfiftheavenue.com
Almay intense i-Color Shadow Palette
Take the guesswork out of your look with a swipe-by-number palette. Choose from four eye color-specific palettes: brown, blue, green, or hazel.
BUY IT: $8; amazon.com
Calvin Klein Eternity Eau Fresh for Her
Crisp and clean with fruity, woody top notes from pear, bergamot, and black currant, this all-seasons fragrance has signature scent written all over it.
BUY IT: $79; amazon.com
CoverGirl Outlast Extreme Wear Concealer
A range of 21 full-coverage shades provides crease-free wear that won't quit for up to 24 hours.
BUY IT: $13; amazon.com
Pantene Miracle Rescue Deep Conditioning Treatment
This vitamin- and antioxidant-powered hair hero is designed to be used every time you wash for strands that are healthier and noticeably smoother.
BUY IT: $9; target.com
Maybelline New York TattooStudio 36HR Sharpenable Brow Pencil
With a pencil on one end and a blending spoolie brush on the other, this is the all-in-one tool for defining and enhancing brows.
BUY IT: $7; amazon.com
Vaseline Intensive Care Almond Smooth Lotion
Tiny droplets of Vaseline Jelly seal in the formula that's bolstered with vitamin E and almond oil for no-stick hydration.
BUY IT: $7; target.com
Drunk Elephant O-Bloos Rosi Drops
Concentrated, warm pink drops flatter a range of complexions, bringing a natural flush and a boost of skin-soothing omega fatty acids.
BUY IT: $36; sephora.com
Hair Biology Silver Shine Serum
A cream-to-serum treatment created specifically for the needs of women aged 50 and over renews shine and softens so silver hair stays golden.
BUY IT: $10; target.com
Clinique Pop Reds
Play to your undertones with a range created with the brand's color-match algorithm—it's seven ways to get the perfect red.
BUY IT: $20; clinique.com
Garnier SkinActive All-in-1 Brightening Micellar Cleansing Water with Vitamin C
Skip a step, and let this update on a favorite cleanser do double duty with the addition of skin-brightening vitamin C.
BUY IT: $7; amazon.com
Venus Radiant Skin Starter Kit
The five-blade razor dispenses Olay moisturizer as you glide for a multitasking shave—no lotion needed.
BUY IT: $40; target.com
Dove Exfoliating Body Polish Brown Sugar & Coconut Butter
Spent skin cells get the brush-off with a scrub that moisturizes and exfoliates, leaving behind a subtle tropical scent and the softest skin.
BUY IT: $26 for 4; amazon.com
Beautycounter Think Big All-in-One Mascara
A tripeptide complex builds longer, stronger lashes while the formula coats each one in clump- and smudge-proof color.
BUY IT: $27; beautycounter.com
Aveeno Sunflower Oil Blend Shampoo
Hair that's damaged by aggressors, like the sun or styling, gets a dose of caring ingredients from natural oils and oatmeal extract for benefits that hit from roots to ends.
BUY IT: $7; amazon.com
L'Oréal Paris Age Perfect Cell Renewal Midnight Serum
Vitamin E and a patented antioxidant promote cell turnover for fewer wrinkles and increased luminosity.
BUY IT: $33; walmart.com
OPI Nature Strong Nail Lacquer in Knowledge Is Flower
A super shine finish powered by plant-based ingredients wears for up to seven days without fading.
BUY IT: $12; amazon.com
Bio-Oil Skincare Oil (Natural)
It's just as effective as the original at reducing scars and stretch marks, but this version has an all-natural ingredient list.
BUY IT: $30; amazon.com
Neutrogena Healthy Scalp Hydro Boost Deep Treatment Hair Mask
Skin-care wonder hyaluronic acid quenches lackluster hair and increases strand and scalp hydration for shinier locks.
BUY IT: $9; walmart.com
Sol by Jergens Deeper By The Drop
Create a custom tan ranging from subtle to deep bronze by mixing in drops of this formula with your daily lotion. Bonus points for no lingering self-tanner smell.
BUY IT: $24; amazon.com