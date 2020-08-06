We'll Be Wearing This Breezy Midi Dress on Repeat All Summer Long

We’ve made it to August, but we’re not quite done with scorching hot weather. The dog days of summer typically bring some of the most humid days of the year, evoking the age-old question: What can we wear to stay cool? A great option for those muggy days is an easy, breezy midi dress, and we especially love this boho-style v-neck one from Amazon that’s only $34.
With nearly 400 four- and five-star reviews, the R.Vivimos cotton and polyester midi is clearly a customer favorite. It comes in 10 different colors and patterns, and it ranges in size from S to XL. The short-sleeve dress includes a button-down v-neck, a cinched waist, and ruffles on the bottom. What could be more flattering than a loose-fitting midi that still gives you shape?
“This dress is so lovely!” a reviewer wrote. “I have received several compliments when I wear it. It is lightweight, perfect for hot summer days.”
Another shopper added: “This dress is super cute! Material is soft and lightweight; the fit is loose and flowy. Perfect throw on dress for summer in Florida, but cute enough to wear to brunch or dinner.” We love a midi that’s versatile enough to wear for both a day at the beach and an evening out with friends.
Most customers wrote that the dress fits true to size, and it works for people of all different heights. “The fit was exactly what I expected it to be. I really love that it is the PERFECT length for my height (5-ft-3),” one chimed in.
According to many pregnant shoppers, this midi also works well as a maternity dress. “This dress was so perfect for my baby shower!” one mom-to-be wrote. “Wore 7 months pregnant, 190 lbs, 5'6" as a size 12/14, which is a size up from my normal non-pregnancy size.” Another pregnant customer said she wore the dress to her baby shower in a size medium, and it fit better than she expected.
To avoid any panic about what to wear on the hottest days of the year, add this midi dress to your Amazon cart. And don’t be surprised if you find yourself coming back for another one—as one reviewer wrote, “I want it in all the colors.”