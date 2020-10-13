These Amazon Fashion Deals Are Too Good to Pass Up—Including Comfy Keds for Only $29
Stocking your wardrobe with cozy fall sweaters, comfortable athleisure essentials, and stylish accessories takes time and money. Thankfully, Amazon Prime Day (which is actually a two-day event this year), makes the task easier and more affordable. You can shop adorable clothes, shoes, and jewelry from home and take advantage of major discounts while you’re at it.
Whether you’re shopping for yourself or getting ahead on holiday gifting, there are so many deals to choose from. For instance, you can save up to 35 percent on Calvin Klein basics and up to 40 percent on Levi’s jeans. Plus, you can score up to 30 percent off activewear from Amazon’s own brands.
But before you get too excited, don’t forget that most of these discounts are exclusively for Amazon Prime members. If you’re not already signed up, you can start a 30-day free trial now to get in on all of the savings. And while some deals will last for the entire two-day sales event, others expire after only 24 hours. You can even shop “Lightning Deals” that are available for just a few hours at a time, so it’s time to put your online shopping know-how to use.
Ahead, shop 13 of our favorite fashion deals while you still can, from bootcut jeans to classic sunglasses.
Best Clothing Deals
- Levi's Classic Bootcut Jeans, $34 (orig. $60); amazon.com
- Amazon Essentials 6-Pack Performance Cotton Cushioned Athletic No-Show Socks, $12 (orig. $17); amazon.com
- Calvin Klein Perfectly Fit Lightly Lined Memory Touch T-Shirt Bra, Starting at $22 (orig. $46); amazon.com
- Core 10 'Nearly Naked' High Waist Leggings, $32 (orig. $45); amazon.com
Best Shoe Deals
- Keds Chillax Slip On Sneaker, $29 (orig. $50); amazon.com
- Aldo Blanchette Slip-On Flat Loafer $45 (orig. $63); amazon.com
- Hush Puppies Women's Epic Mary Jane, $62 (orig. $80); amazon.com
- K-Swiss Court Pro II CMF Athletic Shoe, Starting at $42 (orig. $60); amazon.com
- Ecco Yucatan Toggle Sandal, Starting at $68 (orig. $135); amazon.com
Best Accessories Deals
- Ray-Ban Erika Round Sunglasses, $133 (orig. $167); amazon.com
- Fossil Gen 5 Julianna Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch, $189 (orig. $295); amazon.com
- Timberland Casual Leather Belt, $21 (orig. $30); amazon.com
- Kendra Scott Kelsey Pendant Necklace, $48 (orig. $60); amazon.com
