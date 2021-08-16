15 Lipsticks That You'll Want to Wear Every Day—All Under $20 on Amazon

There's a secret to finding the best lipsticks that don't smear and stay put through coffee on the front porch with neighbors, bouncing between meetings, and on scorching hot Southern days. A good lipstick starts with its formula, and not all of them are created equal. Ideally, it should have hydrating ingredients that don't leave your lips feeling dry, chapped, and tight. Instead, your lips should feel comfortable and plump, and should look smooth. The best lipsticks also have incredible bold and confident pigments that last all day. It's not too good to be true, and the best part? We've rounded up 15 lipsticks that fit the bill—and are all under $20 on Amazon.