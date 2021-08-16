15 Lipsticks That You'll Want to Wear Every Day—All Under $20 on Amazon
There's a secret to finding the best lipsticks that don't smear and stay put through coffee on the front porch with neighbors, bouncing between meetings, and on scorching hot Southern days. A good lipstick starts with its formula, and not all of them are created equal. Ideally, it should have hydrating ingredients that don't leave your lips feeling dry, chapped, and tight. Instead, your lips should feel comfortable and plump, and should look smooth. The best lipsticks also have incredible bold and confident pigments that last all day. It's not too good to be true, and the best part? We've rounded up 15 lipsticks that fit the bill—and are all under $20 on Amazon.
Covergirl Outlast All-Day Lip Color in Natural Blush
With over 10,300 five-star ratings, Covergirl's Outlast All-Day lip colors have a hydrating formula that leaves your lips moisturized and vibrant all day. The brand says that the color lasts up to 24 hours without smudging and smearing. "The color goes on beautifully, does not feather, is not sticky, and lasts almost all day," one shopper wrote.
Han Skincare Cosmetics All Natural Multistick in Rose Berry
This multitasking stick doubles as blush, eyeshadow, and lip color. The deep berry shade is rich and highly pigmented. Don't worry about the formula drying your lips out — it's formulated with shea butter, coconut cream, and acai oil. "[This] is a must-have for mature faces!" a shopper wrote. "Makeup application in your 40's and 50's is a bit different than what you see in the mirror when you mature to your late sixties. The Han product is easy to use, glides on smoothly, and you can control how much color you want to apply."
Nyx Professional Makeup Filler Instinct Plumping Lip Color in Beach Casual
Packed with hyaluronic acid that plumps lips and leaves them fully hydrated, this lipstick goes on smoothly. While it is on the sheer side, it adds a pop of natural flush. Multiple shoppers praise the formula. "[It's] smooth and soft, butter-like, easy to apply, has a nice shine but isn't sheer, so you can't see your natural lip color underneath," a reviewer says.
Julep Skip The Brush Crème To Powder Cream Blush Stick For Cheeks, Eyes & Lips in Desert Rose
Don't rule out an all-in-one stick. Although this is technically a cream blush, Amazon shoppers love using it as their go-to lip color. "Get it now," one shopper urges. "Love this! If you are looking for a subtle glow for your cheeks and lips, this is the ticket! I got the rose gold; it has a luminous look without looking like glitter. It's subtle, but it doesn't totally disappear either. I'm ordering another to slip into my handbag on the go!"
Revlon ColorStay Satin Ink Liquid Lipstick in 007 Partner in Crime
Lipstick that can last through multiple beverages is impressive, and thanks to Revlon's liquid formula, it's affordable, too. The satin ink glides effortlessly onto the lips, and unlike other liquid formulas, doesn't dry them out. It's available in 21 colors, and each is highly pigmented. Just add a few dabs and blend with a finger or the applicator.
L'Oreal Paris Colour Riche Lipstick in Sandstone
This buildable and neutral lipstick adds the right amount of color to your lips without needing to be reapplied over and over. It also has a deeply moisturizing formula that won't have you reaching for lip balm. One reviewer calls it "dreamy and creamy." They add, "[There is] absolutely no running or bleeding. It glides on nicely. It doesn't feel like a thick mask is covering your lips. It really does feel creamy, and it hydrates your lips."
Wet n Wild Silk Finish Lipstick in Just Garnet
Over 8,000 shoppers give the Wet n Wild lipsticks a five-star review. They agree that a great lipstick doesn't have to come with an expensive price tag. "This lipstick is just as great as any other," one shopper wrote. They added, "it's a VERY nice lipstick that lasts longer than most. This is a great color, and I love it, and I would buy it again."
Urban Decay Vice Lipstick in Olvera
Urban Decay's Olvera shade is a classic red that is bold and traditional at the same time. The color stays put and doesn't smear, and the lipstick is also available in cream, shine, and matte finishes. Thanks to the aloe vera and avocado oil, the formula is creamy.
Clinique Chubby Stick Moisturizing Lip Color Balm in Super Strawberry
Shoppers agree that this pick is the best lip color when you're in a rush. "This is my second Clinique Chubby stick. It is perfect for a quick swipe of color when I am in a rush. I keep it in the car for a fast touch-up before I get out. It is creamy and smooth and feels like I am getting both full color and moisturizing at the same time," a shopper says.
Haus Laboratories Le Monster Lip Crayon in Power Move
This crayon provides a gorgeous matte finish that isn't drying. It comes in a twist-up applicator that gives just the right amount of product without breaking off. Power Move is a pink-neutral shade that is moody and vibrant. One reviewer wrote, "simply put, this product is pure magic. Answers all of your lipstick needs. In one single swipe, this magic wand produced the richest pigmented color without the weight or sticky feeling."
Burt's Bees 100% Natural Moisturizing Lipstick in Brimming Berry
Although temperatures outside are still scorching hot, it's never too early to think about fall lip colors. This one from Burt's Bees comes in Brimming Berry, a plum-like shade that shows up well on multiple skin tones. The lipstick is specially crafted to provide eight hours of coverage while remaining silky and hydrated due to the formula's beeswax, moringa oil, and raspberry seed oil.
Laura Geller Italian Marble Hydrating Lightweight Long Lasting Lipstick in Berry Vanilla
Lipstick is made to be fun, and this one adds a heavy dose of whimsy to your makeup bag. The marbled lipstick bullet is a work of art in its own right that adds long-lasting color to your lips while remaining light as a feather.
Smashbox Always On Liquid Lipstick in Baja Bound
Packed with color, this liquid lipstick uses a primer oil that conditions lips as you apply to beat discomfort. The conditioning feature ensures the liquid lipstick lasts for up to eight hours without making your lips feel chapped and dry. Shoppers say it goes on "smooth" and feels like "velvet" across the lips.
Estee Lauder Pure Color Envy Hi-Lustre Light Sculpting Lipstick
This brand is known for its iconic shades of lipstick that are passed down from generation to generation. The iconic Hi-Lustre lipstick contains multiple types of pigment that define the lips. According to the brand, the lipstick also contains a signature "Time-Release Moisture Complex that helps capture and infuse hydration."
Almay Lip Vibes in Treat Yourself
Almay's Lip Vibes Lipstick is a genuinely comfortable lip color that you might forget that you're wearing. It's non-sticky and doesn't leave you with a dry look. One reviewer says it's "perfect for summer." The lipstick feels light, hydrating, and leaves the lips with a sheer finish.
