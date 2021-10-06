Amazon Slashed Prices on Thousands of Beauty and Skincare Must-Haves, and We Found the 20 Best Deals

And right now, the retailer's Holiday Beauty Haul includes thousands of deals on anti-aging creams, eye-popping mascaras, hair-thickening products, popular nail kits, and more, starting at just $3. Plus, you can get many of the items on this list for an additional 40 percent off when you sign up for your first Subscribe & Save order. Since there are pages and pages of discounts to sift through, we did the work for you and found 20 of the best deals on skincare and beauty items from classic brands that Southern women love.