Amazon Slashed Prices on Thousands of Beauty and Skincare Must-Haves, and We Found the 20 Best Deals
Shopping for your next beauty favorite might take a bit of trial and error, but one thing's for certain: We can always rely on enthusiastic Amazon reviewers to point us in the direction of just the right skincare or makeup product. Whether you're replenishing your skincare basics or want to go bold with new makeup this holiday season, Amazon is a great place to find what you're looking for.
And right now, the retailer's Holiday Beauty Haul includes thousands of deals on anti-aging creams, eye-popping mascaras, hair-thickening products, popular nail kits, and more, starting at just $3. Plus, you can get many of the items on this list for an additional 40 percent off when you sign up for your first Subscribe & Save order. Since there are pages and pages of discounts to sift through, we did the work for you and found 20 of the best deals on skincare and beauty items from classic brands that Southern women love.
If you're in the market for a good anti-aging serum, check out the L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Serum that's formulated with moisturizing hyaluronic acid to plump skin and even out wrinkles. You may also consider the RoC Multi Correxion Vitamin C Moisturizer, a lightweight, gel-like cream that's designed to brighten the complexion thanks to its vitamin C-focused formula.Best Skincare Deals
- L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum, $16.99 (orig. $23.99)
- RoC Multi Correxion Revive + Glow Vitamin C Gel Cream, $14.99 (orig. $24.99)
- StriVectin TL Advanced Tightening Neck Cream Plus, $80.75 (orig. $95)
- Olay Ultimate Eye Cream, $19.99 (orig. $29.99)
- Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Night Moisturizer, $12.88 (orig. $19.99)
Amazon's sale has no shortage of makeup discounts, either. Get dolled up for your next holiday party with Nyx's Ultimate Shadow Palette that includes so many warm neutrals and is marked down to just $12. We also can't resist an affordable mascara that boosts lashes, like L'Oreal's Voluminous Original option, a fan favorite with over 39,300 five-star ratings. Plus, the Almay Lip Vibes Cream Lipstick—which goes on so smooth and comes in 24 shades ranging from ruby red to neutral peach—is available for only $3!
Best Makeup Deals
- Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Multi-Use Concealer, $4.33 (orig. $9.99)
- Nyx Professional Makeup Ultimate Shadow Palette, $11.62 (orig. $18)
- L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Original Mascara, $5.53 (orig. $7.95)
- Almay Lip Vibes Cream Lipstick, $2.99 (orig. $7.99)
- Honest Beauty Creme Cheek and Blush, $10.63 (orig. $15.99)
To give your hair some extra TLC this season, serums and conditioners are crucial. The best-selling Pura D'or Original Gold Label Anti-Hair Thinning Shampoo is a great option to revive thinning hair, and it's $30 right now thanks to a 24 percent discount. The formula has hair-thickening biotin as well as herbal additives like pumpkin seed, black cumin seed oil, and aloe vera. Or, if you can't live without dry shampoo, take advantage of the Aussie After Hours Dry Shampoo that'll revamp oily strands for just $5. And we couldn't forget about Revlon's popular One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer that has more than 249,000 five-star ratings and is currently 42 percent off.
Best Haircare and Tool Deals
- Pura D'Or Original Gold Label Anti-Hair Thinning Shampoo, $29.80 (orig. $39)
- Keranique Follicle Boosting Serum, $24.97 (orig. $28)
- Olaplex No.5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner, $23.80 (orig. $28)
- Aussie After Hours Dry Shampoo, $4.99 (orig. $12.49)
- Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer, $34.99 (orig. $59.99)
And if you're a Southern belle who takes your manicures seriously, opt for Sally Hansen's Miracle Gel Nail Polish Duo—which comes with a shiny top coat and a pigmented gel polish in an understated mauve shade—for $13. OPI has a great deal on its Infinite Shine ProStay Duo Pack, too. It comes with a primer, which goes on first, and a gloss that'll keep your nails looking fresh for up to 11 days.
Best Nail Care Deals
- Sally Hansen Miracle Gel Nail Polish Duo Pack, $12.39 (orig. $15.99)
- Revlon Ultra HD Snap Nail Polish, $5.97 (orig. $7.49)
- OPI Infinite Shine ProStay Duo Pack, $19.95 (orig. $22.50)
- Essie All-In-One Base, Top Coat, and Strengthener, $8.99 (orig. $10)
- Sally Hansen Vitamin E Nail and Cuticle Oil, $5.68 (orig. $6.99)
Start the season off the right way with our favorite beauty deals from the sale, or head to Amazon to browse the entire Holiday Beauty Haul selection. But don't delay! Who knows how long these incredible deals will last?