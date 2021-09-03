We Found the Cutest Fall Fashion Finds on Amazon (and They're All on Sale)
Stocking up on the cutest fall fashion is even better when everything is on sale. Honestly, who doesn't love a good budget buy? To refresh your wardrobe this fall, you're going to need a few cozy staples, including chunky knit sweaters and stylish outerwear. And right now, there are so many fun Amazon fashion finds on sale for Labor Day weekend. We're talking up to 45 percent off cardigans, boots, and everything in between.
Since it's pretty warm in our neck of the woods, we recommend looking for pieces that can transition from summer to fall, like the Merokeety striped T-shirt dress that shoppers say is super flattering and comfy. It comes in 15 colors and patterns and is on sale for $35. Another summer-to-fall option is this super cute romper with butterfly sleeves and an elastic waistband that'll give you an hourglass appearance.
Best Labor Day Fashion Deals on Amazon
- Merokeety Striped T-Shirt Dress, $33.99 (orig. $45.99)
- Angashion V-Neck Wrap Romper, $28.99 (orig. $36.99)
- Zesica Turtleneck Chunky Knitted Pullover Sweater, $30.59 (orig. $35.99)
- Levi's New Boyfriend Jeans, $35.70 (orig. $59.50)
- Merokeety Long Sleeve Knit Cardigan, $34.19 (orig. $49.99)
- Plaid&Plain High-Waisted Denim Shorts, $21.99 (orig. $29.99)
- Prettygarden Lantern-Sleeve Tie Waist Knit Cocktail Dress, $28.59 (orig. $34.99)
- LookbookStore Denim Jean Jacket, $37.58 (orig. $46.99)
- Exlura High-Waist Polka Dot Pleated Skirt, $29.89 (orig. $38.89)
- Lucky Brand Basel Ankle Bootie, $70.43 (orig. $129)
- Gossifan Classic Wool Wide Brim Fedora Hat, $15.19 (orig. $15.99)
- Dr. Scholl's Nova Slip-On Loafer Sneaker, $49.95 (orig. $70)
And anyone who says you can't wear shorts in the fall hasn't seen this relaxed pair. The Plaid&Plain high-waisted denim shorts have a loose, comfy look that you can wear while it's 80 degrees outside—or in the middle of November with stockings and boots. They're currently 27 percent off, too. The shorts will even look cute with this fun jean jacket that's accentuated with cute flower details (and only costs $39 now). Yes, denim on denim is back!
For a cozier feel, go with this popular Zesica turtleneck pullover sweater that comes in a range of solid and color-blocked options. And when you're staying in, you'll want to grab this cozy oversized cardigan, made from a popcorn yarn material that feels like a blanket. It has two large side pockets and is 40 percent off with a hidden coupon. If you want to dress up for a night out, however, consider this adorable long-sleeve dress with a tie-waist detail. Get it in 23 colors, including autumnal wine red, blue gray, corn yellow, or orange, for just $29.
Plus, you can't ring in the fall without cute boots like these toffee leather ankle booties from Lucky Brand that are $59 off. Or consider these ultra-comfortable Dr. Scholl's loafer sneakers that are perfect for activities on the go. Speaking of versatile accessories, wool fedora hats are everywhere and will pair well with so many different outfits. This style comes in a selection of colors, but we're obsessing over this beige pick with a belt buckle band for $16.
Browse our list below for all our picks and more inspiration to upgrade your fall wardrobe at an affordable price. Remember, these deals won't last past Labor Day, so get 'em with the discount while you can!