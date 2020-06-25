10 Summer-Ready Dresses to Buy From Amazon’s Big Style Sale

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Amazon may not be the first place you think of when you feel like shopping for a wardrobe refresh, but the massive online retailer actually offers a wide selection of fashionable brands. And right now, it’s having an unprecedented sale on clothing and accessories aptly named The Big Style Sale.

Along with daily deals that expire after 24 hours, Amazon has also listed ongoing promotions that are available throughout the duration of the sale. While thousands of items from jumpsuits to sandals are included in the savings, we specifically have our eyes on the countless dresses that are marked down far below their usual prices. Whether you’re a fan of romantic, whimsical frocks or simple, casual t-shirt dresses, Amazon has it all.

You can shop Amazon’s in-house brands like Daily Ritual and Truth & Fable, along with plenty of other labels, including Paige and Club Monaco (just to name a few). Ahead, shop 10 of our favorite dresses available on sale at Amazon right now. But hurry—styles are selling out fast and there’s no telling how long these discounts will last.

Rolla’s Eve Linen Dress

This hot pink linen dress is sure to make you feel like a million bucks, even if you’re just wearing it around the house. Its lightweight material is perfect for hot, humid weather, and the seamed bodice with lined cups is simply flattering.

Lark & Ro Florence Ruffle Half Sleeve V-Neck Shift Dress

Sometimes all you need is a classic shift dress. This one has playful ruffled sleeves and is available in a variety of colors. It’s easy to throw on, but will make you look so put together.

Club Monaco Sleeveless Stripe Button Dress

This striped dress is brimming with thoughtful details, from the buttons down the front to the tie sash at the waist. It even has pockets that fall right at the hip and side slits that give the skirt extra movement.

Daily Ritual Sleeveless Scoop-Neck T-Shirt Dress

Easy to put on and versatile enough to dress up or down, this soft, ribbed scoop-neck dress is perfect for summer. You can pair it with anything from sandals to tennis shoes.

En Saison Pintuck Midi Dress

For a more formal look, this pintuck midi dress from En Saison is just the thing. It boasts ruffled sleeves with tie details and a flowing skirt that gives it a romantic silhouette fit for summer days outside.

Paige Cristina Dress

Throw on this white smocked waist dress to wear around the house or out and about. It’s lightweight and easy to style, plus, it’s nearly half off right now.

28 Palms Linen Halter Shift Dress

This linen halter shift dress is bursting with color. Available in hot pink, dark blue, and teal, it ties together with a flouncy bow at the back of the neck.

Truth & Fable Midi Satin Bodycon Dress

With a floral pattern, sensible hemline, and flattering waist, this midi dress will quickly become one of your favorite pieces. It’s great for work or play and seamlessly transitions from day to night with the right accessories.

DL1961 Fire Island Utility Dress

You can’t go wrong with a timeless utility dress. This one has a collared neck, cuffed short sleeves, and a sash belt you can tie at the waist, while a few slits give the skirt an unexpected touch of playfulness.

Truth & Fable Maxi Floral A-Line Dress

This maxi dress is the perfect excuse to get all gussied up, even if it’s just to eat dinner in the backyard or enjoy a small gathering with friends on your porch. It has a bright floral print, cinched waist, and elegant half sleeves.