Amazon's Top-Selling Summer Swing Dress Is the Comfiest Thing We've Seen All Day

Maybe we’re being dramatic, but the thought of wearing tight-fitting clothes during a hot Southern summer seems more torturous than waiting the appropriate amount of minutes for a hot-out-the-oven cobbler to cool and set enough to dig in. Torture. Sorry, jeans. You’re headed to the bench for a while.

That’s why we turn to cute and flowy summer dresses to do most of our wardrobe work as soon as the calendar strikes June and through at least the kickoff of football season. Undeniably, the most versatile summer dress out there is an easy swing dress that’s long enough to keep our gams out of the sun and super flattering for day and night alike. Luckily for all of us having to brave the sweats out there, Amazon’s top-selling summer maxi dress comes in enough pretty patterns to see you through the entire season—and at under $30 a pop.

Made from 100 percent cotton, this breathable staple dress ensures sweat stains are just a thing of your heat-induced nightmares; and with dozens of fun floral prints to choose from, you’ll likely never get bored. What we might love the most, however, is the super figure-flattering empire waist silhouette (that hits at your tiniest spot!) and tiered skirt that makes it feel casual and flowy enough to rock from beach day with a floppy hat to cocktail cookout with a pair of rattan wedges.

From here on out, we’re cancelling jeans, tight dresses, or any outfit that doesn’t spark us joy this summer—and this floral maxi swing dress definitely sparks joy, especially that coral color. Shop it here.

