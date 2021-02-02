This Best-Selling Eyeshadow Stick Is Basically the Opposite of That Giant Palette You Never Use

An eyeshadow palette filled with varied shades of dusty powder might be a staple in your makeup bag. But if you really think about it, when was the last time you used more than one of two of your favorite hues from your compact? The idea that many people own large eyeshadow palettes but only use a few colors is what drove beauty brand Alleyoop to create a minimalist eyeshadow stick, and the simple product has quickly become the brand's best-selling item.