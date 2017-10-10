Beauty Products You'll Only Remember if You Grew Up in the 80s

If you were blessed to grow up in the 1980s, you witnessed some of the best (and let’s be honest, worst) beauty and fashion moments in history. The fragrances were strong, the lipstick was bright, and the hair was big. For a little trip down memory lane, we’ve rounded up some of the best beauty products the 80s delivered. Break out that Caboodle for stashing your favorite Bonne Bell Lip Smackers flavor. These vintage beauty products will hit home, whether yours was stocked with Pantene, Finesse, Flex, or Salon Selectives. No 80s style would be complete without a helping of hairspray, and Aqua Net and Rave were, well, all the rave. These items bring us back in time, and we're happy to take that stroll.