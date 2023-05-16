Exclusive: Check Out This Sneak Peek From The Season Finale Of “Farmer Wants A Wife”

Have you been following along with Fox’s new hit reality show, Farmer Wants a Wife? We sure have! This has been a dating show unlike all the rest. It really caught our eyes because not only was it hosted by country music super star Jennifer Nettles, but the four eligible bachelors happen to all be farmers and ranchers from our neck of the woods. 

Allen Foster is a 32-year-old cattle rancher on a 200-acre cattle ranch in Santa Fe, Tennessee. Landon Heaton is a 35-year-old cattle rancher and farmer who lives in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Ryan Black is a 32-year-old horse trainer and breeder based in Gastonia, North Carolina. And Hunter Grayson, the youngest of the bunch at 31, is a cattle and horse rancher in his hometown of Watkinsville, Georgia. 

Unlike other dating shows, each of the men started with a group of women that were only there for them. In the premiere episode, each farmer chose five ladies to take back to their farms in order to get to know them better. The ladies all tried their hands at farm life and we watched as the gentlemen two-stepped, fished, and planned pasture picnics with their dates. When the men narrowed the field down to the final two ladies, we saw each of the four farmers travel across the country to meet the families of their final picks. 

 Now, we are at the end of this experiment and it is big decision time. Which lady truly has their hearts? And will they all find love in the end? 

In this exclusive clip, we are getting a sneak peek at the season finale. Farmer Ryan is seeking the wise counsel of his mother. 


Did Landon, Hunter, Ryan, and Allen all find true love? Which of the ladies did they each choose? On the season finale which airs on FOX on Wednesday, May 17, hopefully all of our questions will be answered.

And good news for fans of this show, FOX announced Monday that Farmer Wants A Wife will return for season 2.

