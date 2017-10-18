The South’s Best Apple Orchards

It’s just not fall without slicing into some homemade apple pie and sitting by the bonfire with a mug of hot apple cider. So many of our favorite fall treats get their deliciously sweet, crisp flavor from handpicked apples straight off the trees of our beautiful and bountiful Southern orchards. A weekend outing to the orchard isn’t all about picking apples though; it’s getting to sample made-to-order apple cider donuts that melt in your mouth, run through a corn maze until your head is dizzy, and rack up enough apple butter and homemade jams to get you through the holiday season. Every year, we have to squeeze these adventures in solely during the fall, but we’re up for the challenge. According to Yelp, these Southern orchards are the best spots to visit this fall. Whether a bushel or a peck, any apple haul is guaranteed to be top-notch at these farms, and each orchard has special fall activities, festivals, or goodies that are second to none. So bring on the apple fritters and hard cider; it’s time for an apple picking adventure at the South’s best orchards.