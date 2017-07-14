The Best Fall Decorating Staples You Need to Pick Up at Hobby Lobby
Arm yourself with this list for the inevitable Big Trip to Hobby Lobby that comes with the start of any new season, but particularly fall and winter. Here, some of the gotta-have-it-no-seriously-it’s-necessary items from the mega holiday retailer so you can stay focused on your fall decorating mission. From cozy candles to retro table runners, the best fall decorating staples to pick up next time you’re at Hobby Lobby.
A Table Runner
Like this perfectly retro runner. At its price, it’s a fun but low-commitment way to play up fall on the table.
Buy It: $15.99; hobbylobby.com
A Gathered Natural Burlap Garland
Where CAN’T you use a little burlap garland. Bannisters, mantels, tabletops, headboard, footboards…go crazy.
Buy It: $14.99; hobbylobby.com
Checked Metallic Mesh Ribbon
Perfect for doors, wreaths, and gussying-up tablescapes. Check out the glittered Quatrefoil Wired Edge Ribbon for a little more classic aesthetic, less retro.
Buy It: $7.99; hobbylobby.com
These Striped Cotton Towels
These precious towels, adorned with leaves and acorns, have got to be the easiest and cheapest way to add a little autumn to kitchens, guest baths, and powder rooms.
Buy It: $7.99; hobbylobby.com
Perfectly Seasonal Candle Holder
They just add instant coziness and warmth. Max that out with this gorgeous pumpkin candle holder.
Buy It: $29.99; hobbylobby.com
A Whole Lot of Candles
Speaking of candles, while you’re there, be sure to pick up a couple. (How many a “couple” means is up to you…) Fill up tablescapes, fireplaces, front porch steps, and vases/hurricanes with these classic vanilla pillar candles.
Buy It: $4.50+; hobbylobby.com
Pumpkins That Last Forever
Finally, if you think you’re above fake pumpkins you’ve never had one rot inside your home. Play it safe and pick up a few of these ever-lasting, totally reusable pumpkins. (Plus they come in some really fun colors and finishes.)
Buy It: $4.99+; hobbylobby.com
Football Can Coolers
We know them as koozies. Beers won’t keep themselves cool at the tailgate. These are inexpensive and conveniently team-neutral.
Buy It: $3.99; hobbylobby.com
Mini Orange Glitter Pumpkins
They’re miniature. They’re glittery. Need we say more. You get a lucky number of 13 in a box.
Buy It: $12.99; hobbylobby.com
Cute Cocktail Napkins
Aside from handing them an actual cocktail, these seasonal cocktail napkins are the easiest way to bring a smile to guests face.
Buy It: $5.99; hobbylobby.com