11 Must-Shop Fall Decor Deals From Amazon’s Labor Day Sale, Starting at $11

Labor day marks the official beginning of fall, which means it’s time for pumpkin lattes and decor. While you’re decking out the interior of your house, don’t forget to spruce up the outside, too. We found 11 autumn-themed decorations that will make your porch look so festive, and they start at just $11 at Amazon.

Whether you prefer string lights or garlands, you’ll be sure to find the perfect decor to match your aesthetic. For just a touch of fall, try these mini bouquets or these beautiful faux mums. Or if you want to go all out, hang a welcome sign and put out this “Hello Fall” doormat. Keep reading to find more autumn porch decorations on sale at Amazon below.

Dr.Nature Orange and White Plaid Doormat

Amazon

One print that has autumn written all over it is Buffalo plaid, and the orange and white colors of this doormat make it even more perfect for fall. When it’s time to decorate for Halloween, there’s also a black and orange option. The large size makes the doormat perfect for layering another mat on top, too, or you can use it as an outdoor rug to make your porch feel cozy. It’s made of a cotton, polyester, and viscose flat weave fabric that’s durable, soft, and machine washable.

Cqure Fall Leaf Garland

Amazon

Hang this leaf garland around your front door or on your porch steps or railing to add some autumnal charm to your house. The on-sale 12-pack is a steal at just under $11, and since it comes with multiple vines, you can decorate both outdoors and indoors with them. Shoppers say that the “vibrant” orange and red leaves make them “feel warm and cozy” just looking at them.

FestalMart Artificial Pumpkin Sunflower and Maple Leaf Bouquet

Amazon

These small bouquets include sunflowers, miniature pumpkins, berries, and pine cones in festive fall hues. The foam base is wrapped in a rustic, burlap-type fabric and tied with a straw bow. Because they’re handmade, each one will look slightly different, just like a real flower bouquet—but they’ll last much longer.

RoseCraft Interchangeable Seasonal Welcome Sign

Amazon

You’ll get use out of this welcome sign year-round thanks to its interchangeable seasonal magnets. For fall, you can display the jack-o’-lantern, maple leaves, or turkey, and then swap in the snowman for winter or the ice cream cone for summer (plus 14 other pieces including a shamrock, heart, sun, flower, and more). The circular wooden sign says “Welcome to Our Home” and has greenery and a bow at the top.

Korvita Autumn Welcome Doormat

Amazon

Say hello to fall with this orange printed doormat that says “Hello fall.” It has a cushiony rubber inner layer and nonslip textured back to keep it in place in your doorway. One customer said that the “rubbery” backing “grips the floor well.” According to another reviewer, the “all-weather” mat has a “nice thickness.”

Brightown Solar String Lights

Amazon

Illuminate the evenings and bring to life your decorations with this set of shatter-resistant and waterproof string lights. The solar power panels keep them running for up to 16 hours, and they include a remote control that lets you switch between three lighting modes, a dimmer, and a timer function.

DearHouse Artificial Pumpkin Set

Amazon

Bring the pumpkin patch to your front door thanks to this seven-piece set of harvest-inspired artificial pumpkins. You'll get two large, two medium, and three small-sized gourds that you can use to make your own fun scene, whether you spread them around your porch or throw them in a stylish basket together.

Shymery Flameless Votive Candles

Amazon

These best-selling flameless candles will light up your porch while fostering the ultimate cozy ambiance. You can arrange them in so many different ways—plus, they're much safer than conventional burning candles. Use them in lanterns or lined up against a window for a warm and rustic feel.

Waipfaru Fall Wreath

Amazon

A festive wreath is a traditional way to give your front door some character. This design melds autumn leaves with mini pumpkins and pinecones, and it also includes a string of fairy lights that you can wrap around the wreath for a little extra oomph. It'll blend perfectly with the rest of your outdoor seasonal accessories.

HakkaGirl Wooden Bucket Barrel Planters

Amazon

Whether you stuff these planters with artificial pumpkins and apples or real ones, it’s guaranteed to add a charming touch to your porch or patio that visitors will appreciate. Go ahead and add some delicate string lights around them to make them stand out even more. A major advantage of these planters is their versatility.

Collections Etc Artificial Mums

Amazon

If you're lacking in the green thumb department, there's no need to worry with these stunning faux-mums that won't need any care. These are available in orange and yellow, so you can mix and match shades if you opt for both. They'll put you in the mood for autumn, even if the cooler weather hasn't caught up with you yet.

