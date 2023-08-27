Fill Your Home With The Scents Of Fall When You Shop These Fragrances From Amazon—Including Pumpkin And Cider

Chick-fil-A’s Caramel Crumble Milkshake is almost here, and Starbucks and Dunkin’ have already brought back Pumpkin Spice—in other words, fall is right around the corner (even if the outdoor temperatures say differently). If you want to bring some autumn vibes to your house, check out the fall home scents we picked out from Amazon. Whether you can’t get enough pumpkin or you prefer the smell of apple pie, there’s a fragrance for you.



Shop three-wick candles, single-wick candles, wax melts, and essential oils, all for under $26 at Amazon. These mini Mason jar candles not only smell amazing, but they’ll also look so cute as decor—and a pack of four is just $25. This Pumpkin Chai candle with more than 9,000 perfect ratings comes in a gorgeous and colorful vessel that would make a wonderful housewarming gift. Keep reading to find more delicious fall scents, starting at only $4.

Bath & Body Works White Barn Vanilla Bean Three-Wick Candle

There’s no scent that feels cozier than a sweet vanilla fragrance. This three-wick candle is made with an essential oil-infused blend of waxes, and it burns for up to 45 hours. Along with vanilla bean, it has notes of other autumn scents, including marshmallow, cinnamon, and nutmeg. The candle even comes with a decorative lid for when it’s not in use.

Shortie's Candle Company Fall Wax Melts Variety Pack

This wax melt set comes with three classic fall fragrances: Apple Harvest, Pumpkin Soufflé, and Butter Pecan Pie. With 18 total melts (six of each scent) that last for up to 10 hours, you’ll get tons of use out of the pack. And they’re definitely long lasting—one shopper said, “I had my warmer going for four days, and my house smelled just as amazing [on] day four as day one.”

Scentsationals Scented Wax Fragrance Melts

You can shop these wax melts in a whole bunch of fall fragrances: Cinnamon Apples, Pumpkin Apple Muffins, Pumpkin Cream and Marshmallow, Pumpkin Spice, and Warm Apple Pie. According to one reviewer, they last for “several days” in their warmer. Another customer said that the melts “smell absolutely delicious.”

Our Own Candle Company Fall Assortment Mini Mason Jar Candles

These adorable Mason jar candles would make a fantastic housewarming gift. The set of four includes a variety of autumn scents that are made of a soy wax blend, including Mulled Cider and Macintosh Apple. And with nearly 2,000 five-star ratings, the candles are obviously popular with Amazon shoppers.

La Jolie Muse Pumpkin Chai Scented Candle

You’ll want to keep this candle out as decor all the time thanks to the beautiful multicolored glass jar. The scent contains notes of pumpkin, cinnamon, vanilla, and cedar, and it’s made of natural soy wax with a lead-free cotton wick. The highly rated candle has earned more than 9,100 perfect ratings on Amazon, with reviewers saying it’s “deluxe” and great for gifting. One shopper also noted that you can reuse the decorative jar when you’ve finished burning the candle.

Cakki Autumn Essential Oils for Diffusers

Fill up your diffuser with autumn essential oils like Cozy Sweater and November Rain from this six-pack. The set has a fragrance for everyone, from fresh Macintosh to floral and cedar-filled Lake Sunset. One shopper said, “Autumn can’t come soon enough, and this makes me feel like I’m already there.”

Air Wick Essential Mist Bonfire and Crisp Fall Air Refills

These diffuser refills have an impressive 12,500 five-star ratings on Amazon. Just pop a refill in your Air Wick diffuser and enjoy the fall scent for up to 45 days. The fragrance blends notes of fig leaves, cedar, sandalwood, and cypress to make your home smell just like autumn air.

Yankee Candle Autumn Leaves Scented Single-Wick Candle

This woody fragrance combines the smells of birch and maple leaves with pomegranate, juniper berry, and orange blossom. The soy wax candle has a clean-burning cotton wick with 20 to 30 hours of burn time. “This candle brings me back to crunching leaves and chilly morning walks,” said one customer.

Woolzies Harvest Party Autumn Essential Oil Set

The Harvest Party set includes Pumpkin Pie, Spiced Cider, and Honey Apple scented all-natural and vegan oils. According to one shopper, “Just a few drops lasts eight hours or longer” without smelling too strong. Another reviewer called the fragrances “beautiful” and said that they’re “full of the spiciness and hominess wanted in an autumn scent.”

Village Candle Warm Apple Pie Large Glass Apothecary Jar Scented Candle

Your house will smell like a freshly baked apple pie every day with this scent. The two-wick candle is made with clean-burning and long-lasting paraffin wax, and it contains notes of baked apples, cinnamon, and vanilla. One shopper said that it leaves a “lovely, lingering scent” when blown out, and it makes their home smell “delicious and cozy.”

Urban Naturals Pumpkin Brûlée Scented Reed Diffuser Oil Set

This diffuser set comes with everything you need for your house to smell amazing: a vessel, reeds, and Pumpkin Brûlée oil. The vegan formula is free from alcohol, sulfates, phthalates, and parabens. According to reviewers, the diffuser is perfect for small areas like your bedroom or bathroom.

Glade Apple Cinnamon Candle

With notes of apple, cinnamon spice, and vanilla, this candle will remind you of candied apples and apple pie. The essential oil-infused candle is made without phthalates, parabens, formaldehyde, and nitro musks, and it burns for up to 23 hours. Shoppers have awarded it thousands of five-star ratings, and you can get it for just $4.