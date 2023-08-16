These 11 Amazon Products Will Get Your Home Organized For Fall—And They’re All Under $25

Prices start at just $8.

By
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on August 16, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Amazon MAX Houser 6 Tier Shelf Hanging Closet Organizer, Closet Hanging Shelf with 2 Sturdy Hooks for Storage
Photo:

Amazon

With kids going back to school and summer coming to a close, your house could probably use some cleaning up—warm weather clothes need to be stored, beach supplies put away, and fall decorations hung up. To help the process go smoothly, we found 11 home items that will make organizing a breeze. And everything is under $25. 

Swap out your bathing suits, sundresses, and shorts for jeans and sweaters with these clothing organizers, and make sure all your jackets have a place with this coat hanger. The cabinet under the sink is one spot that’s always in need of organization, and this container will help you get it under control. Shop more home organization essentials below, starting at only $8.

Under $25 Fall Home Organization Essentials 

Fab Totes Clothes Storage Containers

Amazon Fab totes 6 Pack Clothes Storage, Foldable Blanket Storage Bags

Amazon

These 60-liter clothing containers come in a pack of six, and each cube can fit more than 20 pieces of clothing. One shopper even said that they were able to fit a king-sized comforter. Reinforced handles allow you to easily pull the containers out from the back of the closet or under the bed, and the clear window on the front shows the stored items, so you can see what’s inside at a glance without having to unpack the whole thing

Hoojo Refrigerator Organizer Bins

Amazon HOOJO Refrigerator Organizer Bins - 8pcs Clear Plastic Bins For Fridge

Amazon

Make packing school or office lunches more streamlined with this set of eight clear refrigerator bins. They’re made of durable BPA-free clear plastic that’s easy to clean—just rinse the containers with water and soap (don’t put them in the dishwasher). Rather than moving each piece of food one by one, use the side handles to easily slide the bins out to reach items in the back and transport ingredients from the fridge to the counter. Plus, they keep spills contained, so you only have to wash out the container and not the whole refrigerator shelf. 

Vtopmart Clear Plastic Drawer Organizers Set

Amazon Vtopmart 25 PCS Clear Plastic Drawer Organizers Set

Amazon

Everyone has that one catchall drawer that’s always a mess, and the start of fall is the perfect time to clean it up with drawer organizers. This 25-pack includes four different sizes, ranging from 3 inches by 3 inches up to 9 inches by 5.9 inches. They come with silicone pads that can be placed on the bottom to prevent slipping, too. The popular bins have earned nearly 16,000 five-star ratings, with one reviewer commenting that they “completely transformed” their drawers. 

Puiluo Under-Sink Organizer

Amazon PUILUO Under Sliding Cabinet Basket Organizer

Amazon

Keep your toiletries and cleaning supplies cabinet tidy with this shelving unit. Not only will it contain your essentials, but it also gives you extra storage space thanks to the two-tier design. The 12.2-inch tall unit has a top shelf and sliding drawer, and there are even hooks on the side to hang things like brushes. Amazon shoppers have given the organizer nearly 6,000 perfect ratings. 

Holikme Wall-Mounted Tool Holder

Amazon Holikme Mop Broom Holder Wall Mount

Amazon

This wall-mounted tool holder has more than 16,500 five-star ratings on Amazon. It has four slots with clever grips to keep handles of tools like brooms, mops, or shovels in place, and there are four hanging hooks that can hold up to 10 pounds each. The holder is so useful for keeping your cleaning supplies or gardening tools organized. One customer said that it has “freed up” a lot of space by moving brooms and dust mops off the floor. 

YouCopia StoraLid Food Container Lid Organizer

Amazon YouCopia StoraLid Food Container Lid Organizer

Amazon

You won’t have to worry about food container top avalanches with this organizer. The product has five dividers that can be moved to adjust to different sized lids and a handle to pull it out of the cabinet. Shoppers have awarded it more than 19,700 five-star ratings, with one person commenting, it “makes me feel like the most organized person in the world.” Another reviewer said, “My lids always looked like they'd exploded, and I never could find anything. But now, they stay neat and organized, and I am left with more cabinet space.”

Mudeela Pots and Pans Organizer Rack

Amazon MUDEELA Pots and Pans Organizer Rack for Cabinet with 3 DIY Methods

Amazon

Clean up your kitchen cabinets with this pots and pans rack. You can customize the configuration and adjust the dividers to fit your space: Place it standing with shelves on one side or both sides, or lay it flat. The rack comes with eight dividers and can withstand up to 50 pounds.

Simple Houseware Three-Tier Shoe Rack

Amazon Simple Houseware 3-Tier Shoe Rack Storage Organizer

Amazon

This shoe rack features fabric shelves that can be adjusted to fit everything from flat sandals to tall boots. Each level can hold up to 30 pounds, and you can also place shoes under the bottom for additional storage. The rack is super popular with customers, garnering more than 68,600 five-star ratings. 

Homode Wall Hooks with Shelf

Amazon Homode Wall Hooks with Shelf, Wood Coat Rack with Shelf Wall-Mounted, Entryway Hanging Shelf with 5 Metal Hooks

Amazon

Instead of tossing your jackets and sweaters on a chair when you get home, hang them on these hooks to keep them all in one place. It has a sturdy metal frame with a rustic wood appearance and five hooks. There’s even a shelf for decor, and it makes a great place to drop your keys when you walk in the door. 

Perfect Curve CapRack Over-The-Door Hat Rack

Amazon Perfect Curve CapRack18 Over-The-Door Hat Rack and Organizer

Amazon

These hanging hat racks with more than 52,300 perfect ratings go over your door to save space. There are two straps that each have nine hooks (for 18 total), and you can place multiple hats on each hook. The straps can be adjusted to the height of your door, too. They even come with all the screws and wall anchors you need to effortlessly install them.

Max Houser Six-Tier Shelf Hanging Closet Organizer

Amazon MAX Houser 6 Tier Shelf Hanging Closet Organizer

Amazon

Easily add shelving to your closet with this hanging organizer. It features six openings to hold folded clothing, blankets, shoes, and more, with two sturdy hooks to hang on a closet rod. One shopper noted that they use the organizer in their home office to store boxes of files, and another said that it’s “perfect for storing underwear, socks, [and] bras.”

