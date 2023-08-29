Quilted Handbags Will Be Everywhere This Fall—And We Found 9 Styles To Shop Now

Grab one of these trendy bags starting at $27

By
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez

Wendy Vazquez is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living.

Published on August 29, 2023

Our local climates may still be stuck in summer, but our minds have already drifted well into the autumn mood, including our closets. While it might not exactly be the best time to bring out your chunkiest knits, you can still get a headstart on the chillier season with some on-trend accessories. Right now, all eyes are on the timeless quilted handbag trend, and we're not surprised.

These soft and plush bags add a fresh spin to typically structured silhouettes of the past—plus, they'll be an excellent complement to your puffers once the temps officially drop. We scoured the internet to find the most stunning and exciting styles to add to your closet, and we're happy to report that we found some impressive contenders starting at just $27. Scroll down to check out the top nine options of the season.

Our Top Quilted Handbag Picks:

Lululemon Quilted Grid Belt Bag

lululemon Quilted Grid Belt Bag 1.5L

lululemon

Leave it to Lululemon to uncover the new bag of the season. The brand's most popular (and always sold out) belt bag now comes in an irresistibly adorable quilted variation. The versatile style is available in classic black and a white leopard print.

Bagsmart Travel Duffle Bag

Amazon Travel Duffle Bag, BAGSMART 31L Quilted Weekender Overnight Bag for Women with Laptop Compartment, Large Carry On Airport Bag with Wet Pocket & Shoe Bag

Amazon

Give your travel plans a fashion-forward yet functional twist with Bagsmart's 31-liter duffle bag. There's room for plenty of outfits, along with internal pockets to keep your accessories and tech in order and a trolley sleeve with another handy pocket for stashing your essentials attached.

Free People FP Movement Quilted Carryall

Free People FP Movement Quilted Carryall

Free People

When thinking of the oversized quilted bag trend, Free People's signature Movement Quilted Carryall comes to mind. It comes in 17 fun and thoughtful shades, and while it can make for the perfect gym bag, the fixed shoulder strap and internal pockets allow it to be a wonderful everyday option as well.

Bearpaw Puffy Quilted Handbag

Target Bearpaw Womenâs Puffy Quilted Handbag with Handle and Crossbody Strap

Target

We've got your textured and supple crossbody right here. Bearpaw's multifunctional design features a sturdy and padded top handle, a removable shoulder strap, and a spacious interior. Plus, it's easy to clean thanks to the waterproof and stain-resistant nylon shell.

Printfresh Quilted Duffle Bag

Printfresh Tiger Queen Quilted Duffle Bag

Printfresh

If you're ready to really make a statement, then consider Printfresh's eye-catching quilted duffle bag. You can grab it in nine striking motifs, from a vivid leopard theme to a fun mushroom extravaganza. Plus, you can throw the oversized piece in the washer machine if you face any spills while on the go.

Maison d' Hermine Quilt Tote Bag

Amazon Maison d' Hermine 100% Cotton Quilt Tote Bag | Shoulder Bag

Amazon

A classic tote bag is always a good idea. Not only does Maison d' Hermine have 45 designs to choose from, each more playful than the next, but they are also crafted from 100 percent cotton and are machine washable. Although it only offers a magnetic button closure, the bag includes two internal zip pockets for your valuables.

Vera Bradley Small Vera Tote Bag

Vera Bradley Small Vera Tote Bag

Vera Bradley

You can't talk about quilted handbags without immediately thinking of Vera Bradley's iconic totes. The brand's namesake tote now comes in a smaller version that measures 11.5 inches wide and 11.25 inches high, making it the perfect size for carrying everything you need daily, and it's even made from recycled cotton.

Bagsmart Quilted Tote Bag

Amazon BAGSMART Quilted Tote Bag, Top Handle Handbags for Women, Shoulder Bag, 25L Large Hobo Bag

Amazon

If you're after a standard tote design with carefully considered details like a padded laptop sleeve and multiple pockets, then look no further. Bagsmart's quilted tote style offers plenty of internal and external compartments to keep you organized. Plus, the extra-wide opening makes it easy to reach inside and grab whatever you're looking for.

Vera Bradley Featherweight Travel Bag

Vera Bradley Featherweight Travel Bag

Vera Bradley

Another Vera Bradley favorite is the slouchy and stylish Featherweight Travel Bag. Not only is the bag lightweight, but its flexible design makes it easy to pack away as well. The water-repellent polyester fabric protects your items, and the 34-liter capacity accommodates all your weekend essentials.

