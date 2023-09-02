Faith Hill Is Still Tim McGraw's Biggest Fan

"You never cease to amaze me."

By
Melissa Locker
Melissa Locker
Melissa Locker

Melissa Locker writes about food, drinks, culture, gardening, and the joys of Waffle House

Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on September 2, 2023
Tim McGraw (L) and Faith Hill (R)
Photo:

John Shearer/Getty Images for Country Music Hall Of Fame & Museum

Tim McGraw’s new album just came out and has barely had time to climb the charts, but it is already #1 in the heart of Faith Hill

Hill, McGraw’s wife and frequent collaborator, took to social media to share her love of McGraw’s 16th solo album, Standing Room Only. "Still after all this time and so many albums," Hill wrote in a caption on Instagram. "You never cease to amaze me. You are an absolute master of your art. In every way. Congratulations!!!!!! My love. We are so proud of you."

The 1883 star and philanthropist has been making the media rounds lately to promote his new album, but Hill is clearly his biggest booster—and she has a favorite track on the album. While Standing Room Only has two singles out already—the title track and "Hey Whiskey"—Hill has a different favorite on the album, according to McGraw. He told Entertainment Tonight that she prefers the tune "Her," partially because it’s a great song, but also because the track was inspired by the couple's long-time marriage. "She loved it so much. She goes, 'This is about me right?' I go, 'Yeah, of course! Of course! You're the 'her'," McGraw said.

The couple has frequently taken to social media to share their excitement, enthusiasm, and love for each other. Back in 2020, McGraw shared a post about his love for his wife and mother to his three daughters, Gracie, Maggie, and Audrey Their sweet relationship and public love for each other continues to cement their status as one of our all-time favorite country couples.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill
Becoming Empty Nesters Has Been Like A “Second Honeymoon” For Tim McGraw And Faith Hill
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw
Tim McGraw Can’t Get Enough Of Faith Hill’s Southern Cooking
Tim McGraw
Tim McGraw’s Daughters Have No Interest In Collaborating On A Song With Him
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Visit "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon"
Faith Hill, Daughters, Surprise Tim McGraw with Family Album Release Party: "A Night We Will Never Forget"
Smiling Husband and Wife Opening Present
62 Sweet Anniversary Quotes For The One You Love
Tim McGraw in Concert 1994
Tim McGraw's Daughter Gracie Pokes Fun at Dad with 1994 Album Cover Spoof
Two Wedding Rings on Bible
55 Beautiful Bible Verses About Love And Marriage
52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals
Tim McGraw on Why He and Wife Faith Hill Keep Holiday and Birthday Gifts to Each Other Under $100
What to Write in a Wedding Card
60 Beautiful Wedding Wishes To Write In A Wedding Card
Jennifer Garner in a white jacket and shirt on a green patterned background
Jennifer Garner And Her Mom Cooked Their Favorite Summer Dessert Together—And Only We Have The Original Recipe
30 Beautiful Wedding Quotes about Love for the Big Day
53 Beautiful Wedding Quotes About Love For The Big Day
Rainy Wedding Ceremony Tent
35 Wedding Blessings, Prayers, And Readings For Your Ceremony
Women Celebrating Birthday
60 Funny Birthday Wishes For All Your Favorite People
Matthew McConaughey
65 Matthew McConaughey Quotes Full Of Southern Charm
Still life shot of two deck chairs under an umbrella on the beach
The 30 Best Songs About The Beach
Ceremony Readings
75 Wedding Vow Examples That Will Melt Your Heart