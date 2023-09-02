Faith Hill Is Still Tim McGraw's Biggest Fan

Tim McGraw’s new album just came out and has barely had time to climb the charts, but it is already #1 in the heart of Faith Hill.

Hill, McGraw’s wife and frequent collaborator, took to social media to share her love of McGraw’s 16th solo album, Standing Room Only. "Still after all this time and so many albums," Hill wrote in a caption on Instagram. "You never cease to amaze me. You are an absolute master of your art. In every way. Congratulations!!!!!! My love. We are so proud of you."

The 1883 star and philanthropist has been making the media rounds lately to promote his new album, but Hill is clearly his biggest booster—and she has a favorite track on the album. While Standing Room Only has two singles out already—the title track and "Hey Whiskey"—Hill has a different favorite on the album, according to McGraw. He told Entertainment Tonight that she prefers the tune "Her," partially because it’s a great song, but also because the track was inspired by the couple's long-time marriage. "She loved it so much. She goes, 'This is about me right?' I go, 'Yeah, of course! Of course! You're the 'her'," McGraw said.



The couple has frequently taken to social media to share their excitement, enthusiasm, and love for each other. Back in 2020, McGraw shared a post about his love for his wife and mother to his three daughters, Gracie, Maggie, and Audrey Their sweet relationship and public love for each other continues to cement their status as one of our all-time favorite country couples.