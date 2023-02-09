Colgate-Palmolive Recalls 4.9 Million Bottles Of Fabuloso Over Risk Of Bacteria Contamination

Check your cleaning supplies!

By
Meghan Overdeep
Published on February 9, 2023
Fabuloso Recall
Photo:

Fabuloso

The Colgate-Palmolive Company and the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) together announced the nationwide recall of 4.9 million bottles of Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaners due to the potential presence of bacteria that can cause serious infection. Approximately 3.9 million of these bottles—or about 80 percent—were not released for sale.

The recalled products may contain Pseudomonas species bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa and Pseudomonas fluorescens, environmental organisms found widely in soil and water. The bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, through the eyes, or through a break in the skin. People with weakened immune systems who are exposed face a risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment. People with healthy immune systems are usually not affected by the bacteria.

The recall includes several types of Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner that were produced between December 14 and January 23. Recalled products were sold online, including Amazon, and at major retailers such as Dollar General and Walmart. Click here for a full list of impacted products. 

Consumers are advised to immediately stop using recalled Fabuloso products. 

For a full refund or a coupon for replacement, take pictures of the 12-digit UPC code and manufacturing lot code and submit those photos to Colgate-Palmolive. Once you have submitted a request for reimbursement, dispose of the product in its container with household trash. Do not empty the product prior to disposal.

So far no incidents have been reported.

For more information and to submit a reimbursement request visit fabuloso.com/recall.

