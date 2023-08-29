Eye Drops Recalled Nationwide Over Contamination Risk

Dr. Berne’s Whole Health Products has issued a voluntary nationwide recall of certain eye drops after testing by FDA officials showed that the product was contaminated with bacteria and fungi.

Out of “an abundance of caution,” the company has recalled all lots of MSM Drops 5% and 15% Solution, Dr. Berne’s Organic Castor Oil Eye Drops, and Dr. Berne’s MSM Mist 15% Solution after one lot (lot 6786) of Dr. Berne's MSM Drops 5% Solution failed FDA sterility analysis.

To date, Dr. Berne’s has received two reports of adverse events related to this recall.

These products are used as a lubricating eye drop and are packaged in 30 ml/1.014 oz. plastic bottles. The product Dr. Berne’s Organic Castor Oil Eye Drops are packaged in 30 mL/1fl oz white plastic bottle; Dr. Berne’s MSM Mist 15% Solution is packaged in 30mL/1.014 oz white bottle. All these affected products were distributed through Dr. Berne’s website.

“Using contaminated eye drops could result in minor to serious vision-threatening infection which could possibly progress to a life-threatening infection,” the FDA warned in a news release.

Dr. Berne's

Consumers who have experienced any problems that may be related to using these products are urged to contact their physician or healthcare provider. Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail, or by fax.

Consumers with questions can contact Dr. Berne’s Whole Health Products at (877) 239-3777 or by e-mail at hello@drsamberne.com.