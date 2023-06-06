‘Extreme Makeover: Home Edition’ Reboot Will Star The Home Edit’s Clea Shearer And Joanna Teplin

The new version of this beloved show is currently in development with ABC.

Published on June 6, 2023
Joanna Teplin and Clea Shearer
First there was Extreme Makeover, where people got dramatic head-to-toe makeovers. Then came Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, where homes were remade from top to bottom. Now, a new version is in development with the founders of The Home Edit set to star.

The original Extreme Makeover: Home Edition aired on ABC from 2004-2012 with carpenter, contractor, and TV star Ty Pennington serving as the host. While Pennington is now busy as a regular fixture on Home Town, ABC is now working on a reboot of Home Edition, Variety reports

For the newly imagined series, ABC has teamed up with Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin. They are best known as the co-founders of the lifestyle brand The Home Edit, and had their own Netflix show, Get Organized with The Home Edit, which has aired two seasons. The pair of native Californians also happen to now call Nashville home. In fact, that’s where they met. 

Since the show is still being reported as something ABC is “developing,” per Variety, that means it’s not a done deal. But we’re thinking that it’s a pretty good idea. And should this show come to fruition, we’ll definitely be watching every week.

If you don’t remember the original series, ardent HGTV fans may recognize Extreme Makeover: Home Edition from a very brief revival on the network in 2020. Due to the pandemic, that reboot only lasted for one season despite the fact that it was hosted by Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson. Hopefully this one will be on the air much longer. 

Like in the original series, each episode will focus on one deserving family who desperately needs a home makeover. Over the course of an episode, a team of builders, designers, and contractors remakes the home to better suit the family and meet their needs. It’s heartwarming and inspiring and basically everything you want in a home makeover show.

