Culture and Lifestyle Activities and Entertainment This Best-Selling Insulated Backpack That Keeps Drinks 'Ice Cold At The Beach' Is Just $33 At Amazon Right Now It has thousands of five-star ratings. By Lauren Taylor Published on June 16, 2023 We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Amazon There are few better feelings than an ice cold drink when you've been out in the sun all day. And a lukewarm beverage (or worse, an actually hot one) just doesn't cut it—not to mention an overheated sandwich. Make sure your food and drinks stay cold this summer with this highly rated Everlasting Comfort cooler from Amazon. The number one best-selling picnic backpack is on sale for 34 percent off just in time to start prepping for July 4th. Check out the spacious 34-liter cooler now while it's just $33. The 54-can capacity bag is made of PEVA and insulated foam to maintain the temperature—hot or cold—of food and drinks for up to 24 hours. It's waterproof and leakproof to make spill cleanups a breeze, and it even comes with a keychain bottle opener, so you'll always have one on hand. Amazon BUY IT: $32.99 (orig. $49.95); amazon.com The portable backpack style bag makes it easy to carry beverages and keep your hands free for other items, like beach chairs. It even has adjustable padded straps that won't dig into your shoulders no matter how much you're toting with you. It has reinforced stitching for added durability and multiple outer pockets to store any other necessary items. 10 Things To Pack In Your Picnic Basket Reviewers have given the cooler more than 4,100 five-star ratings on Amazon. "I filled it with ice this morning, and 12 hours later, there [was] still ice in 90-degree weather," one reviewer said. According to shoppers, it's tall enough for wine bottles to stand upright inside, yet it folds down to save space when not in use. "This cooler with two ice packs keeps beverages ice cold all day at the beach. No more melted ice water making a mess at the end of the day," commented one reviewer. Grab the shopper-loved picnic backpack while it's on sale for $33 now at Amazon and say goodbye to gross warm drinks.