Watch Erin Napier Nail A Janis Joplin Classic In Incredible Old Footage

Children's book writer. Home transformer. Wallpaper designer. Business owner. Wife and mama extraordinaire. Is there anything Erin Napier can’t do?

Apparently not, and thanks to an old video recently resurfaced by House Beautiful, we remembered it’s time we added "talented singer" to that lengthy list of accolades.

The video, which was posted on Youtube in February 2011, shows Erin performing in downtown Laurel, Mississippi. In the clip, the future HGTV star introduces her next song, explaining that it’s one people "always" ask her to play: "Bobby McGee" by Janis Joplin.

Strumming a red electric guitar, 26-year-old Erin proceeds to deliver an incredible rendition of the classic tune.

This actually isn’t the first video we’ve seen of Erin singing her heart out. In fact, her husband Ben shared footage of her performing "Bobby McGee" at Home Town’s season 3 wrap party on Instagram back in 2018.

“Even with a cold, that girl can flat out sing,” Ben captioned the series of videos. “I think she needs a record deal, what about y’all? I beg her to sing All. THE. TIME. Tonight she gave in.”

And let’s not forget the time she performed “Amazing Grace” on an episode of Home Town. Oh, and she performed in her 2022 Discovery + Christmas movie too!

In a 2016 Instagram post, Erin explained that she started singing at a local coffee shop to earn some extra money when she was 14.

“I did that until I graduated high school, when my interests in art just kind of edged out my interest in music, and @scotsman.co still mourns it, always asking me to sing him a song,” she explained. “It just wasn't where my heart was anymore.”

Well Erin, if you ever decide to release a record, we’ll be the first ones in line!

