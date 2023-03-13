Why A Chance Meeting With Princess Diana’s Former Private Secretary Meant So Much To Erin Napier

The ‘Home Town’ star shared the sweet reason she’s been “completely enthralled” by Princess Diana since she was a child.

By
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep, Senior Staff Writer
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep has more than a decade of writing and editing experience for top publications. Her expertise extends from weddings and animals to every pop culture moment in between. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on March 13, 2023
Erin Napier
Photo:

Manny Carabel/Getty Images

Erin Napier meets a lot of people in her line of work, but a couple that visited her and Ben’s store in “little tiny” Laurel last week left the Home Town host starstruck. 

The HGTV star took to Instagram Thursday to share the story of how she met Princess Diana's former private secretary, Patrick Jephson, and his wife Mary Jo at Scotsman Woodshop at Laurel Mercantile Co. earlier that day—and how much the interaction meant to her.

Erin admitted that she didn’t even know Jephson's name "until he walked into our store," and that she never would have met him if her best friend Mallorie Rasberry hadn’t called and told her to “run to the wood shop" that day. Yet they left her with a lasting impression.

“I never would’ve gotten to meet two people so closely involved with events from world history,” Erin reflected. “Patrick was Princess Diana’s chief of staff, and Mary Jo worked in the White House for presidents Reagan and GHW Bush. They have seen the entire world, and still chose to visit little tiny Laurel today.” 

The mom of two went on to explain how she’s been “completely enthralled” by Princess Diana since she was a “little child,” when people frequently told her that her mother Karen looked “exactly” like her. 

“It made me so proud,” Erin recalled. “I stood up tall when I was with her. And the night Diana died was my 12th birthday. It was the first death of someone I felt I somehow knew, though we’d of course never met.” 

After telling Jephson all that, Erin said he replied, simply: “Diana always wanted a daughter!” 

“Today two Mississippi kids got to shake the hands of living history,” she concluded. “I won’t ever forget it.”

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Hoda Kotb in New Orleans
Hoda Kotb Shares Her Secret New Orleans
Main Street, Jonesborough, TN
The Best Things To Do In Jonesborough, Tennessee
Colorful Mural in Paducah, Kentucky
The Best Things To Do In Paducah, Kentucky's Creative City
The Laurel Mercantile Co. team, from left: Ben & Erin Napier, Josh & Emily Nowell, Jim & Mallorie Rasberry
The Incredible Comeback Of Laurel, Mississippi
Erin and Ben Napier Proposal
Ben Napier Shares His Romantic Ole Miss Proposal to Erin at Square Books
Erin Napier
Win a Free Two-Night Stay in a Charming Laurel Cottage Owned by Erin Napier's Best Friend 
Elvis Wedding tout image
The Most Iconic Wedding Dresses of All Time
Ben and Erin Napier
Erin Napier Pens Inspiring Note About How Far Laurel, Mississippi, Has Come
white rotary phone on table
Who Remembers Telephone Party Lines?
Ben & Erin Napier Southern Living Feature Image
Erin And Ben Napier Share Their Dream Home In The Mississippi Countryside
Lisa Marie Presley Gravesite
Lisa Marie Presley Remembered In Public Memorial Service At Graceland
South's 50 Best Small Towns
The 50 Best Small Towns In The South 2023
Ben and Erin Napier Sitting
Erin Napier Revisits Her Old College Dorm Room, Early Days With Husband Ben
Writer Caleb Johnson Walking up to the Home on Loretta Lynn's Ranch in Hurricane Mills, TN
Following My Grandmother's Footsteps To Loretta Lynn's Ranch
Father’s Day Quotes
50 Father's Day Quotes To Celebrate Dad
Christina Cuningham of the Beaufort Linen Co. in North Carolina
Why Southerners Love Beaufort, North Carolina