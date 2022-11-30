Culture and Lifestyle Celebrities Erin Napier Asks For Prayers For Her Christmas Tree Amidst Daughter Mae’s Fascination The 17-month-old is a big fan of the newest addition to the home. By Meghan Overdeep Meghan Overdeep Meghan is a senior staff writer at Southern Living. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017. She has never met a story she couldn't tell. Meghan is passionate about animals, current events, history, gardening, and making people smile. You can find her skiing or taking pictures of her dog.Previously, Meghan was the weddings editor for The Knot. She also worked for many years as a freelancer with bylines at InStyle, The Food Network, HGTV Magazine, Runners World, and more. She graduated from Syracuse University with a B.S. in Magazine Journalism. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on November 30, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images Ben and Erin Napier are doing all they can to protect their Christmas tree from their curious 17-month-old daughter, Mae. Erin recently shared a photo of the family’s precarious tree-toddler situation via an Instagram story. The photo—set to the tune of "Eye of the Tiger"—shows little Mae gazing longingly at the beautifully decorated Christmas tree from behind a makeshift barrier comprised of a pet gate and two dining chairs. "Y'all pray for this tree," Erin wrote. Erin Napier/Instagram The Home Town couple, who also share four-year-old daughter Helen, told People that the two girls are “finally playing together,” though it’s not always pretty. "But they're also finally jealous. If one of them gets in Mama's lap, then the other one is close behind, and there's a fight fixing to happen," Ben said. "And if I try to put them both in my lap, they just pull each other's hair," Erin added. "So it's a struggle right now, honestly." Peace doesn’t come until bath time. The HGTV couple told People that Helen has taken on the responsibility of getting Mae ready and into the tub before it’s her turn for a bath. "Mae feels like she's at the beauty shop, I guess. It's really sweet," said Erin. "And then I supervise. I watch them and just tried not to cry, because Helen doesn't understand what's so sweet and so special about this." Fingers crossed for the tree, but boy are they cute! Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit