Erin Napier Praises Husband Ben In Sweet Father’s Day Post

“They carry the heavy things so we don’t have to.”

By
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep, Senior Staff Writer
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep has more than a decade of writing and editing experience for top publications. Her expertise extends from weddings and animals to every pop culture moment in between. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on June 21, 2023
Ben Napier and Erin Napier
Photo:

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Erin Napier celebrated Father’s Day with a moving social media tribute to the “finest daddy God could come up with.”

On Instagram Sunday, the Home Town star shared a series of photos showing husband Ben being a “great dad” to their two daughters: Mae, 2, and Helen, 5.

“Here’s what the truly great dads do: they fix things, broken necklaces, broken barbies, broken hearts,” Erin wrote. 

“They teach their daughters what to expect from the men they’ll someday love and what’s unacceptable, too,” she continued. “They love their wives so well, with such faithfulness, their children see it and understand what marriage is meant to be. They carry the heavy things so we don’t have to.” 

“God gave us the finest daddy he could come up with,” Erin concluded. “@scotsman.co, we sure do love you.”

The Napiers aren’t shy about showing their affection on social media or in interviews. Despite their countless projects and raising two kids, the Mississippi-based couple seem never to tire of each other. Not surprisingly, their deep love and admiration for each other has become a part of their brand. 

Erin and Ben recently addressed their near constant togetherness, and how they’ve come to rely on it, in a conversation with Entertainment Tonight.

"We're never apart," Erin said.

"We totally get that not everybody functions that way, but we do, and it's the only way we can," Ben added.

The HGTV stars met as students at Jones College in Ellisville, Mississippi, in 2004, when they were 21 and 19, respectively. They were married four years later, in 2008. The couple welcomed their first daughter, Helen, in 2018, and their second, Mae, in 2021.

“I’ve never been worried about getting older or mortality or anything until I had little girls,” Ben told ET. “Now I can’t stop it, I can’t hold onto it... It is the worst and the best.”

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Ben Erin Napier
Ben And Erin Napier Are “Never Apart,” Reveal Being Together Is The “Only Way” They Can Function
Ben Napier, Erin Napier
Erin Napier Shares Sweet Example Of Young Daughters “Becoming A Team”
Ben and Erin Napier Seated
Erin And Ben Napier Explain Why They Have Very Strict Rules Regarding Social Media For Their Daughters
Ben and Erin Napier
What It's Really Like To Have Your Home Renovated On Ben And Erin Napier's 'Home Town'
Ouidaâs Chocolate Delight
This Classic Southern Dessert Has More Than 100 Names And They're All Hilarious
Ben & Erin Napier Southern Living Feature Image
Erin And Ben Napier Share Their Dream Home In The Mississippi Countryside
The Laurel Mercantile Co. team, from left: Ben & Erin Napier, Josh & Emily Nowell, Jim & Mallorie Rasberry
The Incredible Comeback Of Laurel, Mississippi
Baby Burying Dad in Sand at the Beach
55 Father's Day Instagram Captions To Celebrate Dad
Ben and Erin Napier Seated
Erin Napier Celebrates Ben in Photo of Him Holding Newborn: "I Know Exactly How Lucky We All Are"
Ben and Erin Napier Sitting
Ben and Erin Napier Mark 13th Wedding Anniversary With Romantic Social Media Tributes
Home Town Season 6
"Home Town" Season 6 Premiere Date Revealed
Ben and Erin Napier on Porch
Ben Napier Rings in His Birthday With Apple Pie, a Gallon of Coffee, and Christmas Music
Ben and Erin Napier and American Flag
Erin Napier Captures Husband Ben's Essence Perfectly: "This Is Super Dad"
Father’s Day Quotes
75 Best Father's Day Quotes For Dad
Erin Krakow on set of The Wedding Cottage
Florida Native Erin Krakow Talks New Hallmark Movie, “The Wedding Cottage”
Kristoffer Polaha Cropped Headshot
Hallmark's Kristoffer Polaha Has Been Spending A Lot Of Time In The South: Here’s Why