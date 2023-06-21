Erin Napier Praises Husband Ben In Sweet Father’s Day Post

Erin Napier celebrated Father’s Day with a moving social media tribute to the “finest daddy God could come up with.”

On Instagram Sunday, the Home Town star shared a series of photos showing husband Ben being a “great dad” to their two daughters: Mae, 2, and Helen, 5.

“Here’s what the truly great dads do: they fix things, broken necklaces, broken barbies, broken hearts,” Erin wrote.

“They teach their daughters what to expect from the men they’ll someday love and what’s unacceptable, too,” she continued. “They love their wives so well, with such faithfulness, their children see it and understand what marriage is meant to be. They carry the heavy things so we don’t have to.”

“God gave us the finest daddy he could come up with,” Erin concluded. “@scotsman.co, we sure do love you.”

The Napiers aren’t shy about showing their affection on social media or in interviews. Despite their countless projects and raising two kids, the Mississippi-based couple seem never to tire of each other. Not surprisingly, their deep love and admiration for each other has become a part of their brand.

Erin and Ben recently addressed their near constant togetherness, and how they’ve come to rely on it, in a conversation with Entertainment Tonight.

"We're never apart," Erin said.

"We totally get that not everybody functions that way, but we do, and it's the only way we can," Ben added.

The HGTV stars met as students at Jones College in Ellisville, Mississippi, in 2004, when they were 21 and 19, respectively. They were married four years later, in 2008. The couple welcomed their first daughter, Helen, in 2018, and their second, Mae, in 2021.

“I’ve never been worried about getting older or mortality or anything until I had little girls,” Ben told ET. “Now I can’t stop it, I can’t hold onto it... It is the worst and the best.”

