Erin Napier Shares Sweet Example Of Young Daughters “Becoming A Team”

“It’s fascinating to watch siblings become friends.”

By
Meghan Overdeep
Published on May 30, 2023
Ben Napier, Erin Napier
Photo:

Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Erin Napier’s daughters are growing up, and the proud mom is watching in awe as their sibling bond evolves and strengthens. 

The Home Town star shared a recent example of their changing relationship on Instagram, posting a sweet photo of Helen with her arm around little sister Mae as they watched a ballet recital.

“All of a sudden, they’re becoming a team,” Erin wrote alongside the cute candid. “Mae was cheering in the front row, and Helen was squinting into the spotlight, smiling and waving from the stage for her baby sister who called back, ‘HEY SISSY!’” 

“As they watched the younger ballerinas do their rehearsal, Helen whispered to Mae, ‘you can be up there one day,’” she continued. “It’s fascinating to watch siblings become friends.”

Erin and her husband Ben welcomed their first daughter, Helen, in 2018, and their second, Mae, in 2021.

“I was already a softie, but now Helen will be dancing to Haim in the morning... while Mae is toddling around eating a banana. I’m a puddle,” Ben said in a recent interview with ET. “They’re just so little and innocent.”

The couple has been open about their efforts to preserve that innocence, including their strict social media rules.

While Erin and Ben share photos of their girls online, they purposefully keep their faces hidden. They do this to protect their kiddos’ privacy and to keep them out of the spotlight for as long as possible. 

“How would I feel about it, if I went back in time and saw my mom posted all of this stuff for the world to see? How would I feel about that?” Erin said in an April interview with Today.

Ben expressed a similar sentiment. 

“What if you went back 30 years and started publicizing the things that I did, and my brothers and my friends, before I knew better?” he asked.

