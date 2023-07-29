Erin Krakow Reflects On A Decade Of When Calls The Heart Ahead Of Season 10 Premiere

When Calls The Heart returns to Hallmark Channel Sunday, July 30 for a remarkable 10th season and Hearties are overjoyed. But that excitement may just be equally matched by the cast and crew. Before the SAG-AFTRA strike, Southern Living spoke with star Erin Krakow about this milestone moment for the whole When Calls The Heart family.

“I’m really very grateful for it because it’s not an opportunity that most people get. I’m so grateful that Hallmark Channel continues to keep When Calls the Heart alive because it’s given all of us this opportunity. It's also really nice for our viewers to get to see these characters, to see their journeys over the course of what will have been 11 years by the end of season 11 and hopefully there’s more to come,” Krakow said. She spoke to us just before filming was to begin on season 11, and as Deadline just reported, WCTH was one of 68 projects so far granted an interim agreement to continue filming for now. Season 11 is underway.

“I cannot say enough how grateful I am. There’s an element of risk and chance that comes with taking the leap of being an actor and making that one’s career. And it doesn’t often come with, let’s call it job security. It has been really nice to have this really good job for the past decade. And in addition to getting to play a part that I really care about. I get to work with people on set and off who I really care about. It is such a positive workplace full of people who have become some of my best friends and that’s just on set. But working with our writers, executives at the network, they’re all incredible people who have become dear friends as well. It’s just a really good, positive team, and very collaborative.”

The Florida native continued, “it’s kind of like lightning in a bottle because you just want to hold onto it because we know we have something very unique and very special. So personally, I try to wake up every morning and come to set feeling very grateful that I get to continue doing this job that I love so much.”

Over ten seasons, the bonds you see on screen have also spilled over off camera as well. “We are a group of people who choose, we’re spending 14-hour days together on set and we still want to spend time together on weekends and on hiatus. Doing game nights and traveling together. And we’re filming community dinners in WCTH and then having community dinners on Saturdays because we just like each other,” she laughed.

Krakow also thinks that season 10 will have something for everyone. And while she’s keeping pretty mum on what’s in store for the residents of Hope Valley this year, she did give us a few clues. As a reminder, the close of season 9 saw Lucas (Chris McNally) propose to Elizabeth. “She got a giant rock at the end of season 9, huh,” Krakow said with another hearty laugh. “I am trying to keep some things secret. We want to be able to have some surprises but I can say when we come back in season 10 there is some very fun wedding planning happening. Cake tasting and all that.”

In our discussion, she was also reflective on the evolution of Elizabeth in the course of the first ten seasons. “She comes to this town, this young woman from a privileged upbringing. She’s really out of her element. Fish out of water here and over the course of ten seasons she finds her footing as a frontier woman. She creates some really strong friendships. She really cements herself as a pillar in the community. She finds love. She gets engaged, she gets married, she gets pregnant. She loses her husband, she has a baby, she’s trying to balance single motherhood with being a teacher. She ends up in a love triangle. She finds love again, gets engaged again. I mean, it’s been a journey.”

“There has been a lot that has happened to Elizabeth and a lot that she has been an active part in making happen in her life. But I will say it’s a new adventure and a new challenge with every passing season. So I never get bored. It’s really been nice to get to play this person for whom life is not perfect and glossy. It comes with very real challenges that I think a lot of our viewers can relate to.”

