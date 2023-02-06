Two Beagles Rescued From Virginia Breeding Facility To Compete In This Year’s Puppy Bowl

Allison and Briscoe will both compete for Team Ruff this Sunday.

By
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep, Senior Staff Writer
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep has more than a decade of writing and editing experience for top publications. Her expertise extends from weddings and animals to every pop culture moment in between. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on February 6, 2023
Envigo Beagles Puppy Bowl
Photo:

Animal Planet

Two puppies freed from a research facility in Cumberland, Virginia, in “one of the largest dog rescue efforts ever coordinated,” are competing for Team Ruff in this year’s Puppy Bowl. 

Allison and Briscoe were amongst 4,000 beagles removed from Envigo's breeding facility after investigators found hundreds of unexplained puppy deaths and more than 70 animal welfare violations at the massive lab. Inotiv, Envigo's parent company, announced the closure of the Cumberland facility shortly after a federal judge ordered that the dogs be freed and put up for adoption in July 2022. The dogs were transferred to humane societies across the United States and most were adopted into loving homes.

Allison, described as a “go-getter,” was only four weeks old when her mom and littermates arrived at Green Dogs Unleashed in Troy, Virginia, for a new start in life. Briscoe, a “playful and resilient little guy,” was part of a group of 17 beagles that was transferred to the Virginia Beach SPCA. Both puppies were adopted after the Puppy Bowl was filmed in August.

Puppy Bowl XIX features 122 dogs from 67 shelters and 34 states, including for the first time a Native American animal organization and a puppy from Dominica, West Indies. You can watch the adorable competition on Sunday, February 12 at 2 p.m. EST on Animal Planet.

Go Allison and Briscoe!

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Rescued Beagle
4,000 Beagles Rescued from Shuttered Virginia Breeding Facility Looking for New Homes
Dog Drinking Water from Hose
How Much Water Should Your Dog Be Drinking?
Close-Up Of Dog Lying On Grass
Are Dogs Ticklish? Here's What To Know About Scratching That Good Spot
Woman running with her dog
How Much Exercise Does A Dog Need Every Day?
Cat plays with ornaments on Christmas tree
How To Pet-Proof Your Christmas Celebrations—Because Tinsel And Turkey Are Just So Tempting
old dog with beard
How Long Do Dogs Normally Live?
dogs running
This Southern City Is Home To The Most Dog Lovers Of Anywhere In The World
beethoven eating turkey
5 Holiday Foods You Can Share With Your Dog (And 5 You Really Shouldn't)
Puppy and Kitten
These Are The Most Popular Pet Names Of 2022
Dog barking and howling
Why Do Dogs Howl?
English bulldog sleeping on couch
Why You Shouldn't Wake a Sleeping Dog
Senior Dog
This Pet Food Brand Is Covering Adoption Fees For Senior Shelter Pets During The Month Of November
Puppy in Bathtub
How Often Should You Wash Your Dog?
Dog Eyeing Popcorn
Can Dogs Eat Popcorn? Here's What Veterinarians Have to Say
Clementine Dog of the Year Image
Rescue Pup Named ASPCA's Dog Of The Year For Therapeutic Work At Texas Fire Station
Cat outdoors with hydrangeas
Are Hydrangeas Poisonous to Cats?