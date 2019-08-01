Autumn Centerpieces to Complete Your Fall Feast
Fall is a season filled with notable holidays and gatherings. For every occasion there's a new reason to prepare a seasonal centerpiece for your table that captures the true beauty of autumn. Entertainers looking for fresh fall centerpiece ideas have found the bounty. We've brought together some of our favorite fall hues, from warm reds to bright oranges and yellows, and sprinkled in plenty of neutral pieces with subtle and daring elements too. You don't have to buy everything new, either. We've included ideas that mix home décor items you already have and blend them with autumn elements to create the fall centerpiece of your dreams. Our tabletop looks are crafted with plump pumpkins, crisp apples, and lush shrubbery. Everything you love about the fall season is now beautifully displayed across your table. Gather around and admire these artistic pieces that bring the true taste of fall to your event.
Pretty Pumpkin Planter
Maybe they used to be novelties, but now white pumpkins have become so popular you can find them just about anywhere. They’re a smart choice because they work with any color scheme and make a big statement without much effort. For this planter, we cut the stem and top off a large pumpkin with a low profile, removed the pulp, and filled it with dirt. Then we planted it with assorted succulents and softened the rim with a little moss. Go with inexpensive plants of varying heights and textures for arrangements that are easy but intriguing. A mini orange pumpkin brings a bright pop of color, while dried white bunny tails add height.
Beautiful Budding Trio
Choose a few squash or gourds in interesting shapes, all roughly the same size (we used two butternut and one
acorn squash). For a more eye-catching display, choose three or five gourds rather than an even number. Cut off the tops, and clean out the pulp. Here’s the secret: Place a glass inside, and fill it with water to hold your flowers. Keeping water off the squash will help it last longer. Then fill these bud vases with seasonal flowers, foliage, and berries. For our arrangements, we used pepperberry for some softness; orange ranunculus, which looks like a rose but has a small scale that works better for these vases; and seeded eucalyptus as a trailer and filler. Group on a table or in a windowsill for captivating color.
Floating Miniature Pumpkins
This rustic look is so visually striking. Take your best apple bobbing metal tin and fill it with water, fall leaves, and pumpkin candles.
Modern Cornucopia
Instead of the traditional horn-shaped basket, choose a wooden dough bowl for the base, with felt beneath it and waterproof florist foil lining it. Use florist foam to make a flat surface on top of the foil. Add various fruits and vegetables: pumpkins, gourds, and squash along with persimmons, apples, Brussels sprouts, and small carrots. To anchor your arrangement, create a loose S shape with deep-pink spray roses in the center, and then asymmetrically balance fruits and veggies on either side of it. Fill in with mums, rose hips, bittersweet, and silver brunia. Place the stems of all the fresh flowers in filled water picks before inserting them into the florist foam.
Bountiful Container
Pick a pumpkin with an attractive stem. Cut off the top, and set it aside. Then clean out the pulp. Soak florist foam in water, and place it inside the pumpkin, leaving just a few inches between the top surface of the foam and the rim. Insert flowers, foliage, and berry stems directly into the foam, working all around the perimeter of your pumpkin. We chose a mix of
spray roses, spider mums, anemones, scabiosas, blue thistles, green chinaberries, bittersweet, and ferns. Use florist picks to reattach the top at an angle. After attaching the topper, fill in any empty spots with flowers and foliage, varying the depths for extra
interest.
Festive Arranging
This festive look is not complete without your favorite seasonal flowers. It's a fairly easy centerpiece to create, all you need to do is cover a cylinder vase with birch sticks and add colorful flowers for the final touch.
Pumpkin Candle Holders
A unique way to place your candles is inside of a pumpkin. Provide a festive trim of fall leaves to make this centerpiece pop. Find the DIY guide here.
Decoupage Pumpkins
Grab a pumpkin, your favorite magazines, and get to work. This is a creative way to display rich fall colors that will instantly brighten your table.
Autumn Leaf Mason Jars
In the South, we certainly have a rather large collection of Mason jars handy and ready to use for any occasion. Why not decorate the jars with your favorite fall leaves? For the final touch, place candles inside of the jars for a warm autumn glow.
Bed of Leaves & Pumpkin Centerpiece
Put to use your vintage champagne bucket by covering the base with your favorite leafy plants. Then, simply place your pumpkin of choice on top.
Fall-Filled Centerpiece
We adore this farm to table centerpiece idea. All you need to do is fill a tray with seasonal veggies such as kale, eggplants, and radishes. Then fill it up with your favorite succulents and scatter small pumpkins in the openings to complete your look.
Hanging Gold Leaves Display
This out of the box centerpiece idea has us swooning. Add a visually stunning hanging centerpiece to go along with the simple elements on your table.
Fall Greenery
Spruce up your fall display by creating a green-dominant piece. This look is completed with green apples and a variety of green cuttings.
Pumpkin Party
If you don’t want to carve faces in your pumpkin, you can just carve the inside and place your favorite flowers, twigs, and plants to make your centerpiece stand tall.
Rustic Fall Display
This unique idea plays with layers to add a visually-appealing tablescape. Take wood slabs and place candles, pumpkins, and even fall foliage on top.
Pretty Pumpkins
This floral arrangement is oh-so appealing. Want a crafty new idea to display your fresh mums? Look no further, take the softest pumpkin, poke holes in it, and fill it with beautiful mums.
Outdoor Centerpiece
If you have an upcoming outdoor gathering, this is a gourd option. This exterior friendly piece is complete with gourds, succulents, and other leafy plants.
Asymmetrical Elegance
If you want an elegant table-scape, this one takes the cake. The rich tones provide a dramatic appearance to your centerpiece.
Monochrome Mums
This no-hassle, simple centerpiece calls for mums and a monochrome vase. Fill up your table with as many mums as you desire.
Fall Wreath with Dried Flowers and Herbs
A wreath that takes on the true essence of the fall season. Gather a variety of dried flowers and herbs, to have an eye-catching piece for your table.
Succulent Pumpkin
We can get behind this hip succulent trend. If you want to switch up your table setup, try placing succulents inside of the pumpkins.
New Cornucopia
A cornucopia that is far from average. This redesigned piece is filled with bright colors and fun shapes.
Golden Gourds
Good as gold, this stylish arrangement is beautifully designed and something you can bring out year after year. Grab a bunch of wheat sheaves and tie it together with ribbon.
White Pumpkin Topiary
This overflowing topiary is filled with greens that perfectly complement white pumpkins. It creates such a bountiful look, guests are sure to be impressed at the visually striking levels.
Natural Inspirations
Even though fall means the lack of lush greens, that doesn’t mean your centerpiece has to follow suit.
Pile On The Pumpkins
If you need a last minute tablescape, gather pumpkins of different sizes and uniquely arrange them together for an enchanting look.
Fall Harvest Centerpiece
Rich purple and red hues complement the greens to complete this stand out piece.
Crepe-Paper Pumpkins
Even though these faux crepe-paper pumpkins give the illusion of real pumpkins, they provide a much more sophisticated tone by being wrapped in copper wire. Plus, you can store these for years to come.
Woodland Monochrome Centerpiece
This rustic piece belongs on your farmhouse table. The wood vase meshes wonderfully with the vibrant colors.
Apple Topiary
How about them apples? This apple-filled topiary is just what your table needs this fall if you’re tired of the pumpkin look.
Modern Twist Mums
The best way to spice up a flower arrangement is to change the vase that it’s in. This creative look calls for green apples and your preference of mums.