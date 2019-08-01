Autumn Centerpieces to Complete Your Fall Feast

Fall is a season filled with notable holidays and gatherings. For every occasion there's a new reason to prepare a seasonal centerpiece for your table that captures the true beauty of autumn. Entertainers looking for fresh fall centerpiece ideas have found the bounty. We've brought together some of our favorite fall hues, from warm reds to bright oranges and yellows, and sprinkled in plenty of neutral pieces with subtle and daring elements too. You don't have to buy everything new, either. We've included ideas that mix home décor items you already have and blend them with autumn elements to create the fall centerpiece of your dreams. Our tabletop looks are crafted with plump pumpkins, crisp apples, and lush shrubbery. Everything you love about the fall season is now beautifully displayed across your table. Gather around and admire these artistic pieces that bring the true taste of fall to your event.