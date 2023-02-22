145,000 Cans Of Infant Formula Recalled Over Bacteria Risk

Reckitt, one of the largest manufacturers of infant formula in the U.S., has issued a voluntary recall of 145,000 cans of Enfamil ProSobee Simply Plant-Based Infant Formula due to a possibility of cross-contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii, a bacteria that can cause rare but life-threatening infections in newborns.

The recall on two select batches is being conducted “out of an abundance of caution.” Extensive testing of the product has been negative for the bacteria and no adverse reactions have been reported.

The affected Enfamil ProSobee 12.9 oz. Simply Plant-Based Infant Formula cans were manufactured between August 2022 and September 2022 and distributed through retail stores nationwide in the U.S., Guam, and Puerto Rico.

PHOTO: FDA PHOTO: FDA

The batches in question can be identified by the number on the bottom of the can. Recalled product batches are ZL2HZF and ZL2HZZ both with a UPC Code of 300871214415 and a “Use By Date” of “1 Mar 2024.”

Note: no other ProSobee Simply Plant-Based Infant Formula batches or other Reckitt products are impacted.

According to Reckitt, the cause of the issue “was linked to a material from a third party” and that it has taken “all appropriate corrective actions, including no longer sourcing this material from the supplier.”

Consumers who purchased Enfamil ProSobee Simply Plant-Based Infant Formula are encouraged to check the bottom of the can to identify whether the batch number is affected. Recalled cans should be disposed of or returned to the place of purchase for a total refund.