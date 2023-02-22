145,000 Cans Of Infant Formula Recalled Over Bacteria Risk

The recall on two select batches of Enfamil is being conducted “out of an abundance of caution.”

By
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep, Senior Staff Writer
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep has more than a decade of writing and editing experience for top publications. Her expertise extends from weddings and animals to every pop culture moment in between. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on February 22, 2023
Baby Formula
Photo:

dragana991/Getty Images

Reckitt, one of the largest manufacturers of infant formula in the U.S., has issued a voluntary recall of 145,000 cans of Enfamil ProSobee Simply Plant-Based Infant Formula due to a possibility of cross-contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii, a bacteria that can cause rare but life-threatening infections in newborns.

The recall on two select batches is being conducted “out of an abundance of caution.” Extensive testing of the product has been negative for the bacteria and no adverse reactions have been reported.

The affected Enfamil ProSobee 12.9 oz. Simply Plant-Based Infant Formula cans were manufactured between August 2022 and September 2022 and distributed through retail stores nationwide in the U.S., Guam, and Puerto Rico.

Enfamil recall
enfamil recall
PHOTO:

FDA
PHOTO:

FDA

The batches in question can be identified by the number on the bottom of the can. Recalled product batches are ZL2HZF and ZL2HZZ both with a UPC Code of 300871214415 and a “Use By Date” of “1 Mar 2024.”  

Note: no other ProSobee Simply Plant-Based Infant Formula batches or other Reckitt products are impacted. 

According to Reckitt, the cause of the issue “was linked to a material from a third party” and that it has taken “all appropriate corrective actions, including no longer sourcing this material from the supplier.”

Consumers who purchased Enfamil ProSobee Simply Plant-Based Infant Formula are encouraged to check the bottom of the can to identify whether the batch number is affected. Recalled cans should be disposed of or returned to the place of purchase for a total refund.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
CLOROX-RECALL
Clorox Recalls 37 Million Bottles Of Pine-Sol Due To Possible Bacteria Contamination
Azaleas
How To Grow And Care For Azaleas
Laundress
8 Million Bottles Of Cleaning Products Recalled Over Bacteria Risk
Fabuloso Recall
Colgate-Palmolive Recalls 4.9 Million Bottles Of Fabuloso Over Risk Of Bacteria Contamination
Purina Factory
Purina Recalls Dry Dog Food Due To Toxicity Risk
Ross Stores
Ross Recalls Scented Candles Over Risk Of Combustion, Injury
Boy Waiting for Dinner
Eating Late Might Lead To An Increased Risk Of Certain Cancers
Woman chooses sausages in store
More Than 87,000 Pounds Of Ready-To-Eat Meat Products Recalled Over Possible Listeria Contamination
Eli Manning Ole Miss
Eli Manning Recalls His Favorite Egg Bowl Win Over Mississippi State
Heap of freeze dried blueberries
Natierra Organic Dried Blueberries Face Urgent Nationwide Recall Over High Levels of Lead
Freshpet Pet Food Display
Freshpet Recalled One Type of Their Dog Food Over Potential Salmonella Contamination
Man painting over floral wallpaper
Here's What To Know About Painting Over Wallpaper
Canned Cranberry Sauce
Why I'll Always Prefer Canned Cranberry Sauce Over Homemade Recipes
Jif Peanut Butter
Jif Recalls Some of Its Peanut Butter Over Salmonella Concerns
Monarch Beth Ditto and Anna Friel
'Monarch' Should Be Your Next TV Show Guilty Pleasure
Blue Bell Salted Caramel Brownie Ice Cream
Blue Bell Releases New Salted Caramel Brownie Ice Cream Flavor For Fall