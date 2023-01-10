Elvis Presley’s Decaying Private Jet Sells For $260,000

The 1962 Lockheed 1329 JetStar sold on what would have been Elvis’ 88th birthday.

Published on January 10, 2023
Elvis Jet
Photo:

Mecum Auctions

Elvis Presley’s private jet was sold to a new owner on what would have been the King’s 88th birthday

The 1962 Lockheed 1329 JetStar traded hands at the Mecum Kissimmee Collector Car auction in Florida for a modest $260,000 this week. 

“Elvis loved planes and this was one of them,” Elvis’ former wife Priscilla Presley told the crowd at the auction. “This is my first auction and I’m excited to be here. Today would be Elvis’ 88th birthday.”

The dilapidated 61-year-old jet is currently parked outside at the Roswell International Air Center in Roswell, New Mexico, where it has sat for close to 40 years. While its four engines and most of its cockpit instrumentation were removed years ago, the grounded jet’s original red velvet upholstery, gold hardware, and shag carpet remain.

Elvis Private Jet

Mecum Auctions

“This is an incredible restoration opportunity to create an Elvis exhibit for the world to enjoy,” the Mecum auctioneer told the crowd, per Robb Report

Elvis bought the JetStar in 1976 for $840,000, which amounts to approximately $4.4 million in today’s dollars. It is one of several private jets owned by the late legend, with two currently on display at Graceland.

According to Mecum, the jets were used to transport the singer, his TCB band, backup groups, Col. Tom Parker, and the infamous Memphis Mafia to venues, concerts, and appearances all around the country. Elvis reportedly kept several pilots on retainer that were ready to fly him anywhere at a moment’s notice.

