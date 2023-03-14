Elvis Presley’s Decaying Private Jet Undergoing Transformation In Florida

After 40 years of neglect, a dilapidated jet that once belonged to Elvis Presley has a new lease on life.

The 1962 Lockheed 1329 JetStar traded hands at the Mecum Kissimmee Collector Car auction in Florida back in January. Its new owner, James Webb of “Jimmy’s World” on YouTube, recently transported the jet more than 1,600 miles from Roswell, New Mexico, to Plant City, Florida, where he has begun the painstaking process of repurposing it.

“The airplane itself is flipping cool, even without the obvious connection, but if you add in the Elvis connection, there’s no rock ‘n’ roll star bigger than Elvis, in my opinion,” Webb told WFLA.

Webb, who has made a name for himself restoring old planes, told the news station that the jet will be transformed into an RV to tour the country and raise funds for charities, like St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

“We’re going to be able to create such a unique, Elvis-type of experience that the whole world would get to enjoy. Even more than if it was flying or stationary at Graceland,” he said.

Webb said he hopes to have the RV ready to tour within a year. You can follow the process on his YouTube channel.



Elvis bought the JetStar in 1976 for $840,000, which amounts to approximately $4.4 million in today’s dollars. It is one of several private jets owned by the late legend, with two currently on display at Graceland.

According to Mecum, the jets were used to transport the singer, his TCB band, backup groups, Col. Tom Parker, and the infamous Memphis Mafia to venues, concerts, and appearances all around the country. Elvis reportedly kept several pilots on retainer that were ready to fly him anywhere at a moment’s notice.

