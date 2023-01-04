Catch A Free Screening Of "Elvis" On The Singer’s Birthday This Weekend

Warner Bros. Pictures and Graceland are celebrating Elvis Presley’s upcoming birthday by offering free screenings of Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis at a handful of select theaters this weekend.

The blockbuster hit will shake up select theaters on what would have been Presley’s 88th birthday: Sunday, January 8.

According to Deadline, the 2022 film will be shown in theaters at 10 cities: Atlanta (AMC Phipps Plaza), Chicago (AMC River East), Dallas (AMC NorthPark), Kansas City (AMC Town Center), Los Angeles (AMC Burbank), New York City (Loews 34th Street), San Francisco (AMC Metreon), Toronto (Cineplex Scotiabank), Vancouver (Cineplex Odeon International Village), and Memphis at Graceland. All screenings will take place at 5 p.m., except for Los Angeles, which starts at 4 p.m. The Graceland showing is reportedly sold out.

Tickets for the free screenings of Elvis are available here on a first come first serve basis.

“We are so appreciative of the audiences of all ages who came out to see the movie in theaters, and to Warner Bros. and exhibitors who took on what was certainly not a sure bet,” Luhrmann said in a release. “A big thank you to audiences who made Elvis the number one original title of 2022, and especially to Elvis’s fans—both old and new. The entire Elvis team, along with Graceland and the Presleys themselves, have been listening to you all and working diligently to come up with these very special gifts in celebration of Elvis on his birthday.”

The movie, starring Austin Butler as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll and Tom Hanks as Colonel Parker, received rave reviews from the Presley family.

"In my life it's been one disappointment after the other in terms of people portraying my father," Lisa-Marie said at a screening in June. "In the various films or attempts to. Bless their hearts, I'm sure they meant well."

"I'm sure they meant well," she reiterated, "but let me just tell you something. At this point, I tell you this with all my heart, that's the reason I'm here. It's been done right."

