Give Your Skin A ‘Radiant, Youthful’ Appearance With This $5 Multiuse Cheek, Lip, And Eye Stick

When you’re in a hurry, sometimes you just need one multiuse makeup product that you can quickly apply and get out the door. Enter: e.l.f.’s wildly popular Monochromatic Multi-Stick. The blush has garnered more than 65,000 five-star ratings on Amazon—and you can get it for just $5.

The cream-to-powder formula can be used on your cheeks, eyelids, and lips to simplify your makeup routine and give you a perfectly coordinated look. The miniature stick can fit into almost any bag for mess-free applications on the go. It’s ideal for quick touch ups, too, since you basically don’t even need a mirror—just swipe it on and blend the color with a brush or your fingers.

The multi-stick hydrates your skin, too. It’s infused with shea butter and vitamin E to soften and moisturize, and it’s lightweight and non-greasy, making it a great option for the warmer months. The blush is 100 percent cruelty-free and vegan, and free from phthalates, parabens, sulfates, and other harsh chemicals.

The stick comes in seven hues that complement a variety of skin tones: mango, rose, berry, cherry, peony, guava, and peach. At just $5, you can buy one of each shade for the same amount as (or less than) some more expensive options. According to customers, the blush is “so affordable, but [it] feels like an expensive, high-quality product.”

Not only can the stick be used on your cheeks, lips, and eyes, but it can also double as a highlighter because of the slight shimmer. One shopper raved that the multi-stick gives your face a “radiant, youthful, sun-kissed look.” Another reviewer commented that when applied to their cheek and brow bones, it gives their skin a “nice, natural glow.”

Grab the shopper-loved multi-stick for just $5 at Amazon for a bright, summery makeup look.

