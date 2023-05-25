Style Beauty Give Your Skin A ‘Radiant, Youthful’ Appearance With This $5 Multiuse Cheek, Lip, And Eye Stick You can use it on your cheeks, lips, and eyes. By Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on May 25, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Amazon When you’re in a hurry, sometimes you just need one multiuse makeup product that you can quickly apply and get out the door. Enter: e.l.f.’s wildly popular Monochromatic Multi-Stick. The blush has garnered more than 65,000 five-star ratings on Amazon—and you can get it for just $5. The cream-to-powder formula can be used on your cheeks, eyelids, and lips to simplify your makeup routine and give you a perfectly coordinated look. The miniature stick can fit into almost any bag for mess-free applications on the go. It’s ideal for quick touch ups, too, since you basically don’t even need a mirror—just swipe it on and blend the color with a brush or your fingers. Amazon BUY IT: $5; amazon.com The multi-stick hydrates your skin, too. It’s infused with shea butter and vitamin E to soften and moisturize, and it’s lightweight and non-greasy, making it a great option for the warmer months. The blush is 100 percent cruelty-free and vegan, and free from phthalates, parabens, sulfates, and other harsh chemicals. Amazon BUY IT: $5; amazon.com Amazon Has So Many Cute Spring And Summer Blouses, And These 15 Styles Are All Under $35 The stick comes in seven hues that complement a variety of skin tones: mango, rose, berry, cherry, peony, guava, and peach. At just $5, you can buy one of each shade for the same amount as (or less than) some more expensive options. According to customers, the blush is “so affordable, but [it] feels like an expensive, high-quality product.” Amazon BUY IT: $5; amazon.com Not only can the stick be used on your cheeks, lips, and eyes, but it can also double as a highlighter because of the slight shimmer. One shopper raved that the multi-stick gives your face a “radiant, youthful, sun-kissed look.” Another reviewer commented that when applied to their cheek and brow bones, it gives their skin a “nice, natural glow.” Grab the shopper-loved multi-stick for just $5 at Amazon for a bright, summery makeup look. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products 6 Amazon PJs You Won’t Be Embarrassed To Wear On Your Family Vacation This Clever Oversized Umbrella ‘Keeps You Out Of The Sun,’ and It’s 47% Off At Amazon This Clever Tool Is A Host’s Secret To Outdoor Entertaining—And It’s On Sale