Lost Texas Dog Walks 10 Miles To Former Shelter, Rings Doorbell

Published on February 8, 2023
Bailey is one smart dog.

The husky mix had just recently been adopted when she went missing from her new home last week. Bailey’s owner immediately notified Animal Rescue League of El Paso (ARLEP), and a bulletin went out on social media asking the community to keep an eye out for the lost pup.

Despite reported sightings of her, Bailey remained on the lam. That is, until two days later, when she turned up 10 miles away… back at ARLEP.

At 1:15 am on January 31, Bailey used her snout to press the Ring doorbell outside the Texas shelter, alerting staff. 

"Bailey is now safe. To all those who searched, spotted, called, hoped—we thank you,” the rescue shared on Facebook. “As we know, dogs are incredible. Bailey made her own way back to ARL and rang our ring doorbell at 1:15 am, saying she wanted in. Staff rushed to the shelter and put Bailey in her run.”

ARLEP founder Loretta Hyde told KFOX14 that Bailey has since been reunited with her family, though the mystery surrounding how the intelligent canine spent the two days she was lost remains.

"These dogs are smarter than people give them credit for,” Hyde told the local news station. “How did she know what direction to go? She was 10 miles away! What did she eat and drink during those days?”

Regardless of how she did it, Hyde said she believes Bailey's behavior says a lot about the shelter.

"Strays want to go back to us,” she said to KFOX14. “They love our shelter.”

To see more adoptable dogs like Bailey, visit arlep.org.

