This Artificial Pine Branch Set Is A Simple Hack To Make Your Christmas Tree Look Fuller

No Charlie Brown trees here.

By
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on December 7, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Tree Filler tout
Photo:

Getty / Elizaveta Starkova

Finding the perfect Christmas tree can be tough—you need a tree to be the right size, height, width, and fullness. It’s hard to find a tree that checks all those boxes, though, so sometimes you have to compromise on certain aspects. But if you ended up with a tree that looks a little Charlie Brown-ish, there’s an easy way to spruce it up a little—add these artificial pine branches to your tree.

The branches are made of durable plastic and wire that will last for years, and the wire can be bent to shape the stems to fit into your tree. According to shoppers, you can even cut the pieces with scissors or wire cutters to help them blend into your tree. Plus, since they’re made of plastic, they won’t shed. They come in a pack of 20 pieces that can be attached to real and artificial trees to make them appear more full. 

Artificial Pine Picks Pine Needle Garland Christmas Artificial Greenery Holiday Home Decoration

amazon

BUY IT: $12.85; amazon.com

Once you’ve arranged all the artificial branches in your Christmas tree, simply combine decorations, ornaments, and lights to cover up the fake branches. Some reviewers have said the branches are “almost realistic looking” but with a little shine, but once you add all your decor to the tree, no one will even notice the additional branches. Along with installing the branches to your tree, you can also use them to make your own wreath, incorporate them into flower arrangements, or place them around your house as holiday decor. 

One reviewer said these branches are “extremely useful and versatile,” while another shopper commented, “My family had a whole bunch of these branches that we would use to decorate for different holidays…I love them and am so happy to have more like the ones I had when I was a kid.”

If you want everyone to compliment you on your Christmas tree this year, you should definitely try out these artificial pine branches. You get 20 pieces for only $13, and you can save the branches to use year after year, so you’ll definitely get your money’s worth.

More Must-Shop Deals

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Close-Up Of Christmas Tree At Home
How To Decorate Your Christmas Tree To Make It Look More Full
Charlotte Lucas Spartanburg, SC Home Decorated for Christmas
How To Decorate a Christmas Tree: A Step-by-Step Guide
Putnam Living Room
Our Favorite Living Rooms Decorated For Christmas
Blue Christmas Christmas Tree Decorations
118 Christmas Decorating Ideas That Will Inspire You to Bring the Beauty of the Season Home
Magnolia Wreath on Mirror with Bow
31 Ways To Decorate With Magnolia This Christmas
Christmas Fireplace Mantel Decor Ideas
Our 21 Best Ideas For Decorating Christmas Mantels
Natasha Lawler Charlottesville House at Christmas Lemon/Citrus Christmas Tree
45 Christmas Tree Decoration Ideas For a Gorgeous Holiday
We Found The Best Cyber Monday Stocking Stuffer Deals For The Whole FamilyâAll For Under $20 tout
We Found The Best Cyber Monday Stocking Stuffer Deals For The Whole Family—All For Under $25
Holiday Storage Sale Tout
10 Holiday Storage Solutions That Make Decorating (And Packing Back Up) Easy, All On Sale For Black Friday
Staircase Garland with Gold and Lavender Accents
55+ Ways to Decorate with Fresh Christmas Greenery
Philosophy Limited Edition 3-in-1 Shampoo, Shower Gel, and Bubble Bath
The Best Cyber Monday Beauty Deals To Shop While You Still Can, Starting Under $10
Garmin Forerunner 245
Amazon’s Cyber Week Sales Aren’t Over—Here Are Steals Up To 71% Off You Can Still Get
Holiday Sweater Tout
These Farm-Fresh Bouquets And Plants Make Thoughtful Gifts For The Holiday Season—And We Have A 25%-Off Code
Celebrations Home 30 in. LED Prelit Warm White Wreath
From Wreaths To Window Candles, These Are The Best Early Black Friday Deals On Outdoor Holiday Decor
Amazon Fashion Under $50 tout
Get Your Holiday Shopping Underway With These 10 Under-$50 Amazon Fashion Deals
12 Christmas Decorating Trends We’re Seeing Everywhere This Season