This Artificial Pine Branch Set Is A Simple Hack To Make Your Christmas Tree Look Fuller

Finding the perfect Christmas tree can be tough—you need a tree to be the right size, height, width, and fullness. It’s hard to find a tree that checks all those boxes, though, so sometimes you have to compromise on certain aspects. But if you ended up with a tree that looks a little Charlie Brown-ish, there’s an easy way to spruce it up a little—add these artificial pine branches to your tree.

The branches are made of durable plastic and wire that will last for years, and the wire can be bent to shape the stems to fit into your tree. According to shoppers, you can even cut the pieces with scissors or wire cutters to help them blend into your tree. Plus, since they’re made of plastic, they won’t shed. They come in a pack of 20 pieces that can be attached to real and artificial trees to make them appear more full.

amazon

BUY IT: $12.85; amazon.com

Once you’ve arranged all the artificial branches in your Christmas tree, simply combine decorations, ornaments, and lights to cover up the fake branches. Some reviewers have said the branches are “almost realistic looking” but with a little shine, but once you add all your decor to the tree, no one will even notice the additional branches. Along with installing the branches to your tree, you can also use them to make your own wreath, incorporate them into flower arrangements, or place them around your house as holiday decor.

One reviewer said these branches are “extremely useful and versatile,” while another shopper commented, “My family had a whole bunch of these branches that we would use to decorate for different holidays…I love them and am so happy to have more like the ones I had when I was a kid.”

If you want everyone to compliment you on your Christmas tree this year, you should definitely try out these artificial pine branches. You get 20 pieces for only $13, and you can save the branches to use year after year, so you’ll definitely get your money’s worth.