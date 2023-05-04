From Pajamas To Personalized Photo Books, These Are The 11 Gifts Our Editors Are Giving This Mother’s Day

Still looking for the perfect gift for Mom this Mother’s Day? If you’re out of ideas, we have all the inspiration you need. Below, our editors share what they’re planning to give their moms for the holiday, from printed pajama sets to pretty tablecloths to flowers. And since we shop for a living, you can be sure we know where to find the best presents.

Rifle Paper Co.

Rifle Paper Co. Stitched Notebook Set

“My mom is a big planner and list-maker, so she always has a notebook with her. These three notebooks have lined pages that make it easy to jot things down, and the floral prints are so cute.” – Lauren Taylor, Commerce Writer

J.Crew

SZ Blockprints X J.Crew Long-Sleeve Cotton Voile Pajama Set

“My mom loves nothing more than a set of ‘good pajamas.’ This fun print is perfect for summer, and I know she’ll be excited to add them to her collection. Plus, they’re on sale!” – Anna Price Olson, Assistant GM

CALPAK

Calpak Packing Cubes Five-Piece Set

“I ordered my mother-in-law a set of Calpak’s 5-piece packing cubes. She’s an adventurous traveler, and hopefully these will make packing for her upcoming trips a little easier. There’s also a Mother’s Day promo code (MOM15 for 15 percent off two or more items)!” – Lisa Cericola, Deputy Editor

Amazon

Capri Blue Multipurpose Cleaner

“I gifted this Capri Blue Cleaner to my grandmother for Mother’s Day a couple years ago, and she loved it. I’m taking the opportunity to give her a fresh bottle this year.” – Jenna Sims, Digital Editor

Dillard's

Southern Living x Nellie Howard Ossi Collection Tablecloth

“I’m also gifting this colorful print tablecloth to my mom. We have a beautiful patio outside that she never uses, so I think it will encourage her to set a fun, easy table—even if it’s just for a weeknight dinner with my dad. All she has to do is throw it out while he grills the steaks!” – Anna Price Olson, Assistant GM

Amazon

Aura Carver WiFi Digital Picture Frame

“I recently got this digital picture frame for my mom, and she loved it so much, she actually shed a tear when she opened it. I preloaded it with photos from me and my sisters so there were already sweet memories on it right out of the box. I don’t live near my mom, so I love that I can easily add photos for her from my phone even from 2,000 miles away.” – Hannah Freedman, Associate Director Growth & Content Strategy

Zappos

Toms Classic Alpargata

“I would add to her Toms collection with a pair of Classic Alpargata shoes. We both love that the shoes are so comfortable after you break them in, and the canvas exterior makes them perfect for both spring and summer. Plus, you can buy a pair in neutral and bright colors that range from natural to peach in standard whole and half sizes (5 to 12).” – Carly Totten, Senior Commerce Writer

The Bouqs Co.

The Bouqs Co. Mother's Day Roses

“My mom never gets tired of beautiful flowers, and I’ve been gifting her from Bouqs for several years now, which I highly recommend. The brand’s presentation is stellar, the flowers last a long time, and they even have a subscription option should you choose to gift her several months in a row instead of just a (gorgeous) one-off bouquet.” – Grace Smith, Commerce Writer

Artifact Uprising

Artifact Uprising Hardcover Photo Book

“I got married last fall, so this Mother’s Day, my wife and I got our moms custom hardcover photo books from Artifact Uprising full of wedding photos we knew they’d love. Each one is personalized with our favorite wedding snaps along with pictures they’re in and photos of their loved ones who were there, as well as a dedication ‘For Mom’ on the first page with a photo of us with them. The books came out so beautifully, and I can’t wait to see their reactions!” – Brittney Morgan, Editorial Director, Commerce

Belk

Brahmin Tabitha Hobo Bag

“My mom loves a great purse. I’m excited to give her a purse that keeps all of her essentials in one place, including a side zipper, and step out in style. Plus, it is trendy and comes in many colors.” – Larry Stansbury, Commerce Producer

Amazon

Keenray Bucket Towel Warmer

“My mother-in-law recently renovated her bathroom, and wanting to pamper her without turning to the typical spa-day gift cards, I decided on a towel warmer. She has told me multiple times how much she loves stepping out of the shower and having a freshly warmed towel ready. It has turned her bathroom into a spa-like sanctuary.” – Gabriela Izquierdo, Commerce Writer

