I’m A Shopping Editor, And These Are The 10 Presidents’ Day Deals I’m Rushing To Add To My Cart

Along with the long weekend, Presidents’ Day comes with tons of sales on everything from home decor and furniture to electronics to beauty and fashion. However, browsing through thousands of deals is not only daunting, but unrealistic. Luckily, we did the heavy lifting for you.

As a shopping editor, I’ve been compiling lists of Presidents’ Day deals for weeks to find the very best. With that kind of research, it’s only natural that I create my own personal shopping list as well. If you’re not sure where to start shopping, consider my Presidents’ Day wishlist as a starting point to what’s available. And prices start at just $10.

From Le Creuset cocottes to Brooklinen throw blankets, keep reading to browse my Presidents’ Day shopping cart this year. But hurry, these deals are likely to sell out soon.

Le Creuset

Le Creuset Stoneware Mini Round Cocotte

As someone who cooks for themselves, making sweet treats is a challenge. Try as I might, I can’t eat a full pie or batch of cookies by myself. That’s why I’m grabbing this Le Creuset mini cocotte that’s perfect for single-serve treats like cobblers, cookies, and brownies. I can even make personal baked brie, mac and cheese, chicken pot pie, and French onion soup. The now-$22 tool is oven-, microwave-, and freezer-safe, too.

BUY IT: $22 (orig. $32); lecreuset.com

Amazon

Utopia Towels Six-Pack Bath Towel Set

My bath towels have seen better days, and this 40-percent-off, six-piece set is my sign to finally replace them. The towels made of 100 percent ring spun cotton that’s absorbent, soft, and durable, according to the brand. The set comes in 15 colors, but I have my eyes on classic white.

BUY IT: $29.99 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Benevolence Plush Velvet Travel Jewelry Box

Whenever I travel, my jewelry gets tangled or lost altogether, but this gorgeous container is the quick and affordable solution I’m adding to my cart. The little velvet box has several different compartments for necklaces, earrings, rings, and bracelets to avoid tangling. It comes in nine colors, and I can’t wait until the navy blue arrives at my door.

BUY IT: $17.99 with coupon (orig. $24.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Maybelline Sky High Volumizing Mascara

Coincidentally, I ran out of this exact mascara this week, so I’m grabbing another tube while it’s on sale. It’s both a lengthening and volumizing mascara that leaves my lashes looking like falsies. The thin, flexible brush makes it seamless to apply, and it’s quick to remove with my favorite cleansing powder.

BUY IT: $9.88 (orig. $12.99); amazon.com

Our Place

Our Place Cast Iron Always Pan

I use my nonstick Always Pan almost daily, so the cast iron version is a natural next step as a kitchen upgrade. I love using cast iron for searing meats and fish, frying eggs, and baking desserts like apple pie (don’t worry, I served it to a crowd). The set comes with an enameled cast iron pan (available in seven colors), a glass lid, a wooden spoon, and silicone hot grips.

BUY IT: $157 (orig. $210); fromourplace.com

Amazon

Lodge Seasoned Cast Iron Care Kit

Speaking of cast iron, I need to get in the habit of seasoning my trusty Lodge more regularly. Luckily, this care kit is exactly what I (and my skillet) need to keep it in top shape. The kit includes seasoning spray, a scraper, a silicone pan handle, scrub brush, and a care booklet to give a novice like me the tips they need.

BUY IT: $19.90 (orig. $30); amazon.com

Madewell

Madewell The Perfect Vintage Straight Jean

I’m always in the market for new jeans, so when Madewell slashes prices, I know it’s time to get my credit card ready. A classic dark wash blue jean is missing from my closet, so I’m shopping this pair that features a flattering straight leg. It’s already 13 percent off, but shoppers can save an extra 20 percent with code YESPLEASE.

BUY IT: $95.60 with code YESPLEASE (orig. $138); madewell.com

Levity

Levity The Scandinavian Bar Stool

I’m moving in a few months, and I’m already taking stock of the furniture I need to fit the space. My new place has a breakfast bar, so one of the furniture must-haves is a set of barstools—and Levity was the first retailer that came to mind. The furniture sister brand to Ruggable offers durable Mid-Century Modern and Scandinavian designs with machine-washable upholstery. And I’m snagging the checkered barstools from the new Jonathan Addler collection while they’re 15 percent off.

BUY IT: $339.15 with code PRES23 (orig. $399); levityhome.com

Brooklinen

Brooklinen Lightweight Textured Throw

I’m a sucker for a cozy throw blanket, and truthfully, anything from Brooklinen, so I’m jumping quickly to grab its newest throw for 15 percent off this weekend. The textured throw is made from 100 percent cotton that’s light, airy, but as warm as a quilt. It comes in three colors including dried rose, basil, and my personal favorite, sand.

BUY IT: $126.65 (orig. $149); brooklinen.com

Amazon

Stori Two-Pack Audrey Stackable Clear Organizers

Even with several organizers, I can’t seem to keep the bathroom clutter at bay. These stackable organizer drawers, however, could be just the solution to my overflowing makeup bin. The 4.5 by 6-inch drawers hold several cosmetics at once, and can easily fit on shelves, vanities, or bathroom cabinets.

BUY IT: $23.99 (orig. $27.99); amazon.com