Everything Our Shopping Editor Is Buying Before Black Friday—Including An Artificial Christmas Tree For 49% Off

Holiday shopping is equal parts enjoyable and stressful (okay, maybe just stressful). But with so many sales leading up to holiday celebrations and gift exchanges, it’s easy to avoid paying full price for almost any present. If you like getting ahead of the holiday shopping season, you don’t have to wait until Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Retailers have already started slashing prices days ahead of the shopping events.

There are hundreds of thousands of products on sale on the internet right now, so as a shopping expert, I’m sharing my favorite deals you can buy right now to cut through the noise. Everything from home decor to kitchen essentials to winter wardrobe staples are all affordable, priced at under $250. In fact, the list starts at just $7.

12 Editor-Loved Early Black Friday Deals

Whether you’re looking to spruce up your own home or searching for the perfect gift for a friend, you can snag huge deals on brands like Le Creuset, Our Place, Casper, Madewell, and more for up to 62 percent off.



Our Place

Our Place Perfect Pot

I’ve had the Our Place Always Pan for a few months now, and it’s my all-time favorite nonstick skillet. Ahead of Black Friday, I’m grabbing its Perfect Pot while it’s on sale for 30 percent off. The kitchen workhorse can roast, saute, bake, boil, steam, braise, and even strain food thanks to its multifunctional design that replaces several cookware pieces. The nonstick coating makes it easy to clean, too, with a soft brush and gentle dish soap.

BUY IT: $115 (orig. $165); ourplace.com

Amazon

Genrice Coffee Spoons Set

I have a few coffee and tea lovers in my life, so I’m grabbing this coffee spoon set for holiday gifts while it's on sale for just $7. The set includes four gold-finish stainless steel spoons with long handles to stir your cream and sugar with ease. And they make great hosting gifts, too.

BUY IT: $6.98 (orig. $9.99); amazon.com

Amazon

National Tree Company ‘Feel Real’ 7.5-Foot Douglas Fir Artificial Christmas Tree

Christmas is right around the corner, so I’m grabbing this 7.5-foot Douglas Fir artificial tree while it’s discounted by nearly 50 percent. It’s designed to look just like the real thing with hundreds of individual branches that takes less than an hour to prepare for lights and ornaments. It even comes with a stand, too.

BUY IT: $240.23 (orig. $469.99); amazon.com

Casper

Casper Bold Plaid Throw

I didn’t think it was possible to find a wool throw blanket for less than $100, until I saw that Casper just slashed its price on this 100 percent wool plaid throw. It comes in three colors and features a cozy fringe detail.

BUY IT: $48.38 (orig. $129); casper.com

J.Crew

J.Crew Ruffle Puff-Sleeve Dress

Every few years I look for a new holiday dress that I can wear to most parties on my calendar. This J.Crew plaid ruffle shift dress features long, puffed sleeves, a high-neckline with a ruffle-buttoned collar, and a drop-waist, making it perfect for going from church to holiday gift exchanges. And it has a double discount right now.

BUY IT: $93.81 with code FESTIVE (orig. $178); jcrew.com

Le Creuset

Le Creuset Mini Loaf Pan

While Le Creuset is known for its cast iron and stoneware cookware, I discovered the beauty of its nonstick bakeware at my favorite source—my mom’s kitchen. Cookies and roasted veggies slide off sheet pans without leaving a trace of grease marks behind. So I’m grabbing the mini loaf pans to serve individual cornbreads and cakelets for Friendsgiving and beyond. It’s only $25, so I might as well get another as a gift to my mother.

BUY IT: $25.20 (orig. $36); lecreuset.com

Amazon

CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Lotion

My skin is dry year-round, but it’s especially cracked come wintertime. CeraVe is one of the few brands that keeps my skin hydrated, so I’m buying a few of its moisturizing lotions while it’s on sale for 22 percent off. It’s infused with hyaluronic acid and ceramides to hydrate and protect the skin’s barrier. And it’s safe for those with sensitive skin and eczema.

BUY IT: $11.19 with coupon (orig. $14.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Black + Decker Dustbuster QuickClean Cordless Handheld Vacuum

My small apartment feels like it’s always filled with dust, even with regular cleaning. A handheld vacuum is just what I need to keep surfaces clean and hard-to-reach corners dust and pet hair-free. This best-selling Black + Decker option is 57 percent off right now, and it works on all surfaces thanks to its easy-to-use cordless design. It even comes with a built-in crevice tool for tough spots like in-between couch cushions and stairs.

BUY IT: $26.40 (orig. $61.49); amazon.com

Nordstrom

Madewell Straight Leg Stretch Cotton Jeans

I’m always on the hunt for new jeans, and this pair from Madewell is going straight to my cart. The relaxed, straight leg is casual enough for game day gatherings and brunch, but can be elevated with a blouse or blazer for dinners and happy hours. I rarely see a Madewell discount this steep, so I’m grabbing two while I have the chance.

BUY IT: $96.60 (orig. $138); nordstrom.com

Amazon

Sweet Water Decor Fraser Fir Candle

Nothing makes a home feel more like the holidays than a scented candle. This option blends notes of cypress, evergreen, cedar, and balsam fir to bring in the cozy scents we associate with a winter forest. The brand has several winter-inspired scents, but for me, fraser fir has it all.

BUY IT: $19.95 (orig. $24); amazon.com

Not Your Mother’s Dry Shampoo Three-Pack

I use dry shampoo a few times a week, and Not Your Mother’s is my all-time favorite brand. It doesn’t carry a strong scent, and the powdery formula sets into my roots flawlessly. That’s why I’m grabbing this set of three for 15 percent off.

BUY IT: $16.49 (orig. $19.47); amazon.com

Chouky Large Cable Management Box, Two-Pack

Cords are unsightly and they add to clutter—and for my tight apartment, anything that can streamline my space is welcome. This cord management box hides extension cords and even comes with cord clips to keep everything in its place. I’m planning to use the two-pack by my desk and behind my TV.

BUY IT: $29.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com