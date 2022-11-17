Everything Our Shopping Editor Is Buying Before Black Friday—Including An Artificial Christmas Tree For 49% Off

Shop popular brands like Le Creuset, Our Place, Casper, Madewell, and more.

By
Lily Gray
Lily Gray
Lily Gray

Lily Gray is an Associate eCommerce Home Editor for Dotdash Meredith. She has been writing for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living since 2020, covering the best products in the home and lifestyle spaces. As a shopping expert, Lily has spent the last few years testing products and researching trends in home decor, furniture, cleaning, organizing, kitchenware, home improvement, and gardening. Previously, she was a Home and Shopping writer for the Dotdash Meredith news and deals eCommerce team, and contributed to PEOPLE, Real Simple, Food & Wine, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, Shape, and All Recipes. Lily attended Iowa State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Journalism and Mass Communications and Political Science.

Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on November 17, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Early Black Friday Editor-Loved Deals Roundup Tout
Photo:

Our Place

Holiday shopping is equal parts enjoyable and stressful (okay, maybe just stressful). But with so many sales leading up to holiday celebrations and gift exchanges, it’s easy to avoid paying full price for almost any present. If you like getting ahead of the holiday shopping season, you don’t have to wait until Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Retailers have already started slashing prices days ahead of the shopping events. 

There are hundreds of thousands of products on sale on the internet right now, so as a shopping expert, I’m sharing my favorite deals you can buy right now to cut through the noise. Everything from home decor to kitchen essentials to winter wardrobe staples are all affordable, priced at under $250. In fact, the list starts at just $7. 

12 Editor-Loved Early Black Friday Deals

  • Our Place Perfect Pot, $115 (orig. $165); ourplace.com
  • Genrice Coffee Spoons Set, $6.98 (orig. $9.99); amazon.com
  • National Tree Company ‘Feel Real’ 7.5-Foot Douglas Fir Artificial Christmas Tree, $240.23 (orig. $469.99); amazon.com
  • Casper Bold Plaid Throw, $48.38 (orig. $129); casper.com
  • J.Crew Ruffle Puff-Sleeve Dress, $93.81 with code FESTIVE (orig. $178); jcrew.com
  • Le Creuset Mini Loaf Pan, $25.20 (orig. $36); lecreuset.com
  • CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Lotion, $11.19 with coupon (orig. $14.99); amazon.com
  • Black + Decker Dustbuster QuickClean Cordless Handheld Vacuum, $26.40 (orig. $61.49); amazon.com
  • Madewell Straight Leg Stretch Cotton Jeans, $96.60 (orig. $138); nordstrom.com
  • Sweet Water Decor Frasier Fir Candle, $19.95 (orig. $24); amazon.com
  • Not Your Mother’s Dry Shampoo, Three-Pack, $16.49 (orig. $19.47); amazon.com
  • Chouky Large Cable Management Box, Two-Pack, $29.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Whether you’re looking to spruce up your own home or searching for the perfect gift for a friend, you can snag huge deals on brands like Le Creuset, Our Place, Casper, Madewell, and more for up to 62 percent off. 

Perfect Pot

Our Place

Our Place Perfect Pot

I’ve had the Our Place Always Pan for a few months now, and it’s my all-time favorite nonstick skillet. Ahead of Black Friday, I’m grabbing its Perfect Pot while it’s on sale for 30 percent off. The kitchen workhorse can roast, saute, bake, boil, steam, braise, and even strain food thanks to its multifunctional design that replaces several cookware pieces. The nonstick coating makes it easy to clean, too, with a soft brush and gentle dish soap. 

BUY IT: $115 (orig. $165); ourplace.com

Genrice Coffee Spoons

Amazon

Genrice Coffee Spoons Set

I have a few coffee and tea lovers in my life, so I’m grabbing this coffee spoon set for holiday gifts while it's on sale for just $7. The set includes four gold-finish stainless steel spoons with long handles to stir your cream and sugar with ease. And they make great hosting gifts, too. 

BUY IT: $6.98 (orig. $9.99); amazon.com

National Tree Company 'Feel Real' Artificial Full Downswept Christmas Tree

Amazon

National Tree Company ‘Feel Real’ 7.5-Foot Douglas Fir Artificial Christmas Tree

Christmas is right around the corner, so I’m grabbing this 7.5-foot Douglas Fir artificial tree while it’s discounted by nearly 50 percent. It’s designed to look just like the real thing with hundreds of individual branches that takes less than an hour to prepare for lights and ornaments. It even comes with a stand, too. 

BUY IT: $240.23 (orig. $469.99); amazon.com

Bold Plaid Throw

Casper

Casper Bold Plaid Throw

I didn’t think it was possible to find a wool throw blanket for less than $100, until I saw that Casper just slashed its price on this 100 percent wool plaid throw. It comes in three colors and features a cozy fringe detail. 

BUY IT: $48.38 (orig. $129); casper.com

Ruffle puff-sleeve dress in Black Watch tartan

J.Crew

J.Crew Ruffle Puff-Sleeve Dress

Every few years I look for a new holiday dress that I can wear to most parties on my calendar. This J.Crew plaid ruffle shift dress features long, puffed sleeves, a high-neckline with a ruffle-buttoned collar, and a drop-waist, making it perfect for going from church to holiday gift exchanges. And it has a double discount right now. 

BUY IT: $93.81 with code FESTIVE (orig. $178); jcrew.com

Mini Loaf Pan

Le Creuset

Le Creuset Mini Loaf Pan

While Le Creuset is known for its cast iron and stoneware cookware, I discovered the beauty of its nonstick bakeware at my favorite source—my mom’s kitchen. Cookies and roasted veggies slide off sheet pans without leaving a trace of grease marks behind. So I’m grabbing the mini loaf pans to serve individual cornbreads and cakelets for Friendsgiving and beyond. It’s only $25, so I might as well get another as a gift to my mother. 

BUY IT: $25.20 (orig. $36); lecreuset.com

CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Lotion for Dry Skin

Amazon

CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Lotion

My skin is dry year-round, but it’s especially cracked come wintertime. CeraVe is one of the few brands that keeps my skin hydrated, so I’m buying a few of its moisturizing lotions while it’s on sale for 22 percent off. It’s infused with hyaluronic acid and ceramides to hydrate and protect the skin’s barrier. And it’s safe for those with sensitive skin and eczema. 

BUY IT: $11.19 with coupon (orig. $14.99); amazon.com

BLACK+DECKER dustbuster QuickClean Cordless Handheld Vacuum

Amazon

Black + Decker Dustbuster QuickClean Cordless Handheld Vacuum

My small apartment feels like it’s always filled with dust, even with regular cleaning. A handheld vacuum is just what I need to keep surfaces clean and hard-to-reach corners dust and pet hair-free. This best-selling Black + Decker option is 57 percent off right now, and it works on all surfaces thanks to its easy-to-use cordless design. It even comes with a built-in crevice tool for tough spots like in-between couch cushions and stairs.

BUY IT: $26.40 (orig. $61.49); amazon.com

Madewell Straight Leg Stretch Cotton Jeans

Nordstrom

Madewell Straight Leg Stretch Cotton Jeans

I’m always on the hunt for new jeans, and this pair from Madewell is going straight to my cart. The relaxed, straight leg is casual enough for game day gatherings and brunch, but can be elevated with a blouse or blazer for dinners and happy hours. I rarely see a Madewell discount this steep, so I’m grabbing two while I have the chance. 

BUY IT: $96.60 (orig. $138); nordstrom.com

Sweet Water Decor Fraser Fir Candle

Amazon

Sweet Water Decor Fraser Fir Candle

Nothing makes a home feel more like the holidays than a scented candle. This option blends notes of cypress, evergreen, cedar, and balsam fir to bring in the cozy scents we associate with a winter forest. The brand has several winter-inspired scents, but for me, fraser fir has it all. 

BUY IT: $19.95 (orig. $24); amazon.com

Not Your Mother's Dry Shampoo Assortment

Not Your Mother’s Dry Shampoo Three-Pack

I use dry shampoo a few times a week, and Not Your Mother’s is my all-time favorite brand. It doesn’t carry a strong scent, and the powdery formula sets into my roots flawlessly. That’s why I’m grabbing this set of three for 15 percent off. 

BUY IT: $16.49 (orig. $19.47); amazon.com

Chouky 2 Pack Large Cable Management Box

Chouky Large Cable Management Box, Two-Pack

Cords are unsightly and they add to clutter—and for my tight apartment, anything that can streamline my space is welcome. This cord management box hides extension cords and even comes with cord clips to keep everything in its place. I’m planning to use the two-pack by my desk and behind my TV. 

BUY IT: $29.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

More Black Friday Deals:

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Lodge Cast Iron Grill Pan
Amazon Quietly Slashed Prices On Nearly Everything Ahead Of Black Friday
National Tree Company Dunhill Fir Artificial Tree, 9 Ft, Dual Colored Lights
Black Friday Is Still Weeks Away, But There Are Tons Of Holiday Decor Deals To Shop Now
Caraway Cookware Set
The Best Early Black Friday Kitchen Deals To Shop From Lodge, Le Creuset, And More For Up To 55% Off
Eureka RapidClean Pro Lightweight Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon Quietly Slashed the Prices on These 20 Best-Selling Vacuums Weeks Ahead of Black Friday—Up to 78% Off
Lillusory Women's Batwing Sleeve Turtleneck Spilt Hem Oversized Tunic Sweater
Amazon Has Deals On Lucky Brand, Levi’s, Vera Bradley, And More Under $50 Ahead Of Black Friday
Sur La Table Sale Tout
Cookware Brands Like Le Creuset And All-Clad Are Currently On Sale For Up To 62% Off At Sur La Table
Closen Clogs Tout
These Editor-Loved, Fall-Ready Clogs Take You To Any Occasion In Style—And They’re 40% Off
Early Lodge Cast-Iron Skillet Deal One-Off
Amazon’s Pre-Black Friday Sale Includes An Heirloom-Quality Lodge Cast Iron Skillet For $30
Amazon Prime Day Early Deals
Amazon Just Announced Its First-Ever Prime Early Access Sale—Here Are The Best Deals You Can Already Shop
Amazon Christmas decor
Amazon Quietly Marked Down Hundreds Of Christmas Decor Items Ahead Of Tuesday's Prime Early Access Sale
black-decker-powerseries-extreme-cordless-stick-vacuum-cleaner-for-pets
The 36 Best Home Deals To Shop During Amazon's First-Ever Prime Early Access Sale, Starting At Just $9  
nuLOOM Ansley Moroccan Lattice Tassel Area Rug
15 Can't-Miss Deals Our Shopping Editor Is Grabbing Before The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Ends
Lodge Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet with 2 Loop Handles
Amazon Prime Day Is Here, and These Kitchen Deals Have Us Doing Double Takes
Our Table™ 6-Piece Stainless Steel Roaster Set
Act Fast—This Roasting Pan Set Is 50 Percent Off Ahead of Black Friday
Editor-Picked Labor Day Deals Tout
I'm a Home Shopping Editor, and These Are the 10 Labor Day Deals I'm Adding to My Cart
Early Prime Day Editor-Loved Deals
I'm a Shopping Editor, and These Under-$25 Summer Must-Haves Are My Favorite Early Prime Day Deals