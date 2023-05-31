8 Amazon Finds Our Editors Bought And Loved This May, From Earrings To Organizers

Prices start at just $6.

Lily Gray
Lily Gray
Lily Gray
Lily Gray has been a writer with Dotdash Meredith since 2020. She is a home e-commerce writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living.
Published on May 31, 2023

As savvy shoppers know, Amazon is the best place to scour affordable and clever finds for almost every need. Whether you’re shopping for fresh accessories, kitchen gadgets, or stunning decor, Amazon has it in spades. But with millions of products on the site, uncovering exactly what you need (or don’t need) is a challenge. Luckily, we rounded up our favorite Amazon purchases from the past month that were definitely worth the buy—and they’re all under $50. 

Ahead, browse the products that have been purchased and vetted by our team of editors—not to mention, we actually use them. From dazzling earrings to genius organizers, shop our favorite finds this May. Prices start at just $6. 

Max Houser Three-Shelf Hanging Organizer

MAX Houser 3-Shelf Hanging Closet Organizer, Hanging Sweater Organizer,

Amazon

I moved into a new apartment this past month, and one of the first things I needed to organize was my tight closet. This three-tier hanging shelf is a godsend for housing my T-shirts, tank tops, leggings, and sports bras. It’s ultra-sturdy, and even comes with four side pockets, which I filled with hats, belts, swimsuits, and a belt bag. And I definitely appreciated the $13 price point, too. — Lily Gray, Commerce Editor

BUY IT: $12.24 with coupon (orig. $12.88); amazon.com

Apsvo Chunky Gold Hoop Earrings

Apsvo Chunky Gold Hoop Earrings for Women

Amazon

While I’m a big fan of investing in nice accessories, I’m also not too good to shop the designer dupes on Amazon when it’s not necessarily something I’ll wear all the time. These statement earrings look so expensive and are super lightweight—and no, they did not turn my ears green! — Kaitlyn Yarborough, Digital Editor

BUY IT: $14.99 (orig. $16.99); amazon.com

Nemat Enterprises Amber Perfume Oil

NEMAT ENTERPRISES Amber Perfume Oil

Amazon

I almost hesitate to share this one because it’s currently my makeup bag’s best kept secret. People compliment me on the fresh, woodsy scent every time I wear it, which makes me practically giddy since it’s only $19. Plus, it’s a roll-on, so it’s a low-maintenance travel companion. — Betsy Cribb, Senior Home & Features Editor

BUY IT: $21.99; amazon.com

Dotti Ven Air Fryer Parchment Paper Liners

DOTTI VEN Air Fryer Disposable Parchment Paper Liner

Amazon

I know I am late to the party, but I recently got an air fryer. I read a bunch about them before I got mine and I learned that keeping it clean can be a bit of a tedious chore. Lots of folks were suggesting getting liners so I found these parchment paper liners on Amazon and they are a game changer. They keep the mess contained and I can just lift them and the food right out when cooking is complete. My air fryer basket stays perfectly clean. — Rebecca Angel Baer, Senior Digital Editor 

BUY IT: $7.60; amazon.com

Bkyfpq Glass Bathroom Jars Two-Pack

BKYFPQ 2 Pack Glass Qtip Holder Dispenser Bathroom Jars with Bamboo Lids

Amazon

I was tired of not having a designated place for Q-tips and floss other than stashed haphazardly in a hectic bathroom drawer or under the sink. These glass containers are perfect for fitting those small everyday essentials, while also looking very nice on a bathroom shelf or tray. — Kaitlyn Yarborough, Digital Editor

BUY IT: $13.99; amazon.com

Pauwer Slim Wall Sconces Set of Two

Pauwer Slim Wall Sconces Set of 2 White Fabric Shade Wall Sconce

Amazon

I’m always looking for more light in my living room, so I ordered these inexpensive sconces to try. I was highly impressed at the quality and how easy they were to install. They look great framing my TV, but would look nice by a mirror or piece of artwork as well. — Anna Price Olson, Assistant GM

BUY IT: $48.59 with coupon (orig. $89.99); amazon.com

Samnyte Hair Wax Stick

Samnyte Hair Wax Stick

Amazon

I’m tired of even the best hair sprays I’ve used making my hair feel crispy when I’m just trying to tame flyaways, so I decided to change things up and try this hair wax stick. This stick smooths my strands but never makes them feel sticky, holds so well, and is so much more convenient—I can toss it in my purse or my travel bag when I’m on the go to keep my hair looking sleek and well coiffed. And since I have heavily color-treated hair, I typically preserve my curls by sleeping with them pinned back under a silk hair wrap. Combined with a boar bristle brush, this wax stick tames bedhead in the morning and leaves me with soft waves in about a minute’s time. —  Brittney Morgan, Editorial Director, Commerce

BUY IT: $6.34 with coupon (orig. $12.99); amazon.com

Cualque Pearl Flower Drop Earrings

Cualque White Pearl Flower Drop Earrings 925 Sterling Silver Post Long Fringe Pearl Pendant Petal Stud Dangle Statement Earring

Amazon

I was maid of honor in a wedding recently, so I ordered a few cheap pairs of earrings in case anyone forgot some or wanted to borrow a pair. The other bridesmaids loved these so much that they made me send the link to our group chat! — Anna Price Olson, Assistant GM

BUY IT: $12.34 with coupon ($12.99); amazon.com

