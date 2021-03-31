Why Ree Drummond Delivers Hot Cross Buns to Her Friends on Good Friday
"And friends who gift one another with Hot Cross Buns every year are said to remain friends for life," Drummond noted alongside her recipe for hot cross buns.
With Good Friday and Easter fast approaching, many who observe the spring holidays are getting ready to bake up a storm — and if you're Ree Drummond, to bake up a storm for your friends. More specifically, platters of hot cross buns with perfectly sweet icing.
In a recent blog post from Drummond on The Pioneer Woman about hot cross buns, the Pawhuska Princess shared more about the "delicious Good Friday tradition."
Along with her hot cross buns recipe, Drummond explained a bit more about the practice of delivering them to friends as a "meaningful Easter treat." (And a delicious one too, if you ask us.) "To me, Hot Cross Buns are as synonymous with Good Friday as scrambling around town to buy Easter Egg dye and synthetic blue grass. There's so much legend and lore behind Hot Cross Buns, which date back to the old country. English folklore said that Hot Cross Buns baked on Good Friday would never spoil throughout the following year," she wrote. "Some bakers believed that holding on to one Hot Cross Bun and hanging it in the kitchen meant that all yeast products in the coming year would rise successfully. Some sailors took Hot Cross Buns on their voyages to ensure their ships wouldn't sink. And friends who gift one another with Hot Cross Buns every year are said to remain friends for life," she continued, adding that her mom used to make hot cross buns for her family.
"Deliver these to your friends and neighbors tomorrow. It's a nice Easter tradition, and it'll keep you out of trouble," Drummond concluded her post. "Oh, and this is important: before eating a Hot Cross Bun, be sure to kiss it." Read the full post and get the recipe here.
Mmmmm, we can almost smell that raisin-and-cinnamon goodness wafting out of our ovens. Too bad The Pioneer Woman isn't planning a hot cross buns drop at our doorstep.