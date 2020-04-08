40 Small-Batch Southern Easter Recipes
No matter how small this year’s Easter gathering ends up being, here are 40 easy Easter recipes that are sure to spread joy.
Buttermilk Biscuits with Ham
Enter the most perfect Easter main dish for a low-key celebration ever. Pair with one of our fun biscuit spreads, like Creole Mayonnaise.
Mini Cheese Grits Casseroles
Fewer people than usual? This is the ideal time to make a personalized grits casserole for each! Also try out our fan-fave Cheddar Cheese Grits Casserole.
Pineapple Casserole
No Easter is complete without a dish full of Southern pineapple casserole.
Asparagus Quiche
We call this our "company quiche," because it's just that good. You can thank Gouda cheese and fresh tarragon for that.
Ham and Noodle Casserole
One and done. That is the name of the game with this hearty pasta bake with ham, broccoli, asparagus, carrots, and lots of cheese. Serve with a side salad and a batch of angel biscuits.
Potato Salad with Dijon and Scallions
Take your classic potato salad and give it a tangy touch, thanks to both whole-grain mustard and Dijon mustard.
Sugar Snap Peas with Orange Zest and Buttery Almonds
Say hello to the freshest side dish on the block. Orange zest gives a springy touch, while almonds offer a nice crunch.
Glazed Ham with Pineapple Chutney
Nobody has ever complained about having leftover ham, mark our words. And this recipe with pineapple chutney? To die for.
Slow-Cooker Green Beans
After cooking in a slow cooker for a few hours, this green bean dish will have you salivating over bacony flavor.
Strawberry-Pretzel Icebox Pie
Nothing signals spring is in the air like an cool icebox pie, and this strawberry-pretzel number is a classic.
Buttery Pineapple Crumble Bars
They had us at crumble bars, but the pineapple-studded flair of this recipe really seals the deal.
Coconut-Carrot Cake with Coconut Buttercream
As far as we're concerned, a sheet cake recipe (that features the best of both coconut and carrot cake) makes Easter feel a little easier. No?
Easy Egg Salad
This is company-worthy egg salad if we've ever seen it. Not that you need to be having a crowd over to enjoy it.
Fried Chicken Sliders with Pimiento Cheese
If you're looking to do something different, may we suggest the crunchy handheld dreamboats that are these fried chicken sliders, topped with homemade pimiento cheese and pickled okra? You're welcome.
Shaved Carrot, Asparagus, and Apple Salad
Make use of any extra spring veggies by shaving and combining into a colorful salad. Our favorite trio right now: apples, carrots, and anything green.
Smashed Baby Red Potatoes
Get your starchy fix with these mouthwatering smashed potatoes. We guarantee there won't be any leftovers.
Roasted Carrots with Spiced Pecans and Sorghum
Roasted carrots just feel right at Easter, and you can substitute maple syrup, cane syrup, honey, or molasses for sorghum if desired.
Radish, Avocado, and Citrus Salad with Orange-Poppy Seed Dressing
Say hello the prettiest little thing to grace your table yet. So fresh and so delicious.
Slow-Cooker Pork Roast with Carrots, Turnips, and Potatoes
Now this is what we like to call a one-pot wonder. Cook the juicy pork roast right over the veggies for the easiest Easter dinner.
Banana Bread French Toast Casserole
If this isn't the most heavenly mash-up for brunch, we don't know what is.
Chocolate Zucchini Cakes
Cute little cakes for a cute little Easter. Make use of pre-season zucchini with this indulgent personalized treat.
Lemon-Coconut Chess Bars
Chess pie got a tangy makeover, y'all. Coconut plus lemon equals dessert utopia.
Pineapple-Ginger Upside-Down Cake
We've heard such rave reviews from readers who have made this freshened-up take on classic pineapple upside-down cake that we just had to make it this Easter.
Strawberry-Rhubarb Salad
In need of a simple, spring-ready side? Look no further than this traditional duo of strawberry and rhubarb.
Creamy Spring Pasta Bake
Ask for a one-dish casserole that still encompasses Easter, and you shall receive this perfect pasta bake with ham, peas, and tons of cheese.
Sauteed Radishes with Bacon
We love to use radishes for an unexpected pop of color. This recipe is packed with bacon-studded flavor.
Squash Tart
Start with this snacky squash dish and you'll kick off any celebration on a good note.
Pork Tenderloin with Shaved Vegetable Salad
And just like that, you have a full meal. Super tender pork tenderloin meets freshly shaved vegetables.
Quick Pickled Radishes with Lemon, Ginger, and Maple
This will be the favorite snack, condiment, or topper of the day.
Raspberry-Rhubarb Bars
Making these bright, fruity bars will ensure a successful Easter lunch, guaranteed.
Resurrection Rolls
This vintage Easter treat will add extra cheer to any gathering.
Lemon-Lime Meringue Pie
Like a cross between lemon meringue and Key lime pie, this recipe definitely strikes a happy note.
Homemade Strawberry Shortcake
Odds are you'll wind up with some extra biscuits and cream from this recipe, which is never a bad thing. (Hello, late-night snack!)