40 Small-Batch Southern Easter Recipes

By Kaitlyn Yarborough
Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch; Food Styling: Torie Cox
If you, like many of us, are hosting a smaller celebration than normal this year, we have you covered with small-batch Easter recipes that run the gamut, from perfectly baked ham to classic potato salad to signature spring desserts like strawberry-pretzel pie and pineapple upside-down cake. Each one isn’t made to feed a huge crowd, which ensures you won’t be left with mountains of Tupperware-encased leftovers. But who doesn’t love a little bit of leftovers anyhow?
No matter how small this year’s Easter gathering ends up being, here are 40 easy Easter recipes that are sure to spread joy.
Buttermilk Biscuits with Ham

Photo: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Recipe: Buttermilk Biscuits with Ham

Enter the most perfect Easter main dish for a low-key celebration ever. Pair with one of our fun biscuit spreads, like Creole Mayonnaise

Mini Cheese Grits Casseroles

Photo: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Recipe: Mini Cheese Grits Casseroles

Fewer people than usual? This is the ideal time to make a personalized grits casserole for each! Also try out our fan-fave Cheddar Cheese Grits Casserole

Pineapple Casserole

Southern Living

Recipe: Pineapple Casserole

No Easter is complete without a dish full of Southern pineapple casserole. 

Asparagus Quiche

Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Asparagus Quiche

We call this our "company quiche," because it's just that good. You can thank Gouda cheese and fresh tarragon for that. 

Ham and Noodle Casserole

Jen Causey

Recipe: Ham and Noodle Casserole

One and done. That is the name of the game with this hearty pasta bake with ham, broccoli, asparagus, carrots, and lots of cheese. Serve with a side salad and a batch of angel biscuits

Potato Salad with Dijon and Scallions

Greg Dupree; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Potato Salad with Dijon and Scallions

Take your classic potato salad and give it a tangy touch, thanks to both whole-grain mustard and Dijon mustard. 

Sugar Snap Peas with Orange Zest and Buttery Almonds

Greg Dupree; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Sugar Snap Peas with Orange Zest and Buttery Almonds

Say hello to the freshest side dish on the block. Orange zest gives a springy touch, while almonds offer a nice crunch. 

Glazed Ham with Pineapple Chutney

Greg Dupree; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Glazed Ham with Pineapple Chutney

Nobody has ever complained about having leftover ham, mark our words. And this recipe with pineapple chutney? To die for. 

Slow-Cooker Green Beans

Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Green Beans

After cooking in a slow cooker for a few hours, this green bean dish will have you salivating over bacony flavor. 

Strawberry-Pretzel Icebox Pie

Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Strawberry-Pretzel Icebox Pie

Nothing signals spring is in the air like an cool icebox pie, and this strawberry-pretzel number is a classic. 

Buttery Pineapple Crumble Bars

Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Buttery Pineapple Crumble Bars

They had us at crumble bars, but the pineapple-studded flair of this recipe really seals the deal. 

Coconut-Carrot Cake with Coconut Buttercream

Photo: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Recipe: Coconut-Carrot Cake with Coconut Buttercream

As far as we're concerned, a sheet cake recipe (that features the best of both coconut and carrot cake) makes Easter feel a little easier. No? 

Easy Egg Salad

Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Easy Egg Salad

This is company-worthy egg salad if we've ever seen it. Not that you need to be having a crowd over to enjoy it. 

Fried Chicken Sliders with Pimiento Cheese

Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Fried Chicken Sliders with Pimiento Cheese

If you're looking to do something different, may we suggest the crunchy handheld dreamboats that are these fried chicken sliders, topped with homemade pimiento cheese and pickled okra? You're welcome. 

Shaved Carrot, Asparagus, and Apple Salad

Antonis Achilleo; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke, Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Shaved Carrot, Asparagus, and Apple Salad

Make use of any extra spring veggies by shaving and combining into a colorful salad. Our favorite trio right now: apples, carrots, and anything green. 

Smashed Baby Red Potatoes

Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Smashed Baby Red Potatoes

Get your starchy fix with these mouthwatering smashed potatoes. We guarantee there won't be any leftovers. 

Roasted Carrots with Spiced Pecans and Sorghum

Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke, Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Roasted Carrots with Spiced Pecans and Sorghum

Roasted carrots just feel right at Easter, and you can substitute maple syrup, cane syrup, honey, or molasses for sorghum if desired. 

Radish, Avocado, and Citrus Salad with Orange-Poppy Seed Dressing

Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Radish, Avocado, and Citrus Salad with Orange-Poppy Seed Dressing

Say hello the prettiest little thing to grace your table yet. So fresh and so delicious. 

Slow-Cooker Pork Roast with Carrots, Turnips, and Potatoes

Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl Jones; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Pork Roast with Carrots, Turnips, and Potatoes

Now this is what we like to call a one-pot wonder. Cook the juicy pork roast right over the veggies for the easiest Easter dinner. 

 

Banana Bread French Toast Casserole

Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Banana Bread French Toast Casserole

If this isn't the most heavenly mash-up for brunch, we don't know what is. 

Chocolate Zucchini Cakes

Iain Bagwell; Styling: Heather Chadduck

Recipe: Chocolate Zucchini Cakes

Cute little cakes for a cute little Easter. Make use of pre-season zucchini with this indulgent personalized treat.

Lemon-Coconut Chess Bars

Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Lemon-Coconut Chess Bars

Chess pie got a tangy makeover, y'all. Coconut plus lemon equals dessert utopia. 

Pineapple-Ginger Upside-Down Cake

Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Pineapple-Ginger Upside-Down Cake

We've heard such rave reviews from readers who have made this freshened-up take on classic pineapple upside-down cake that we just had to make it this Easter. 

Strawberry-Rhubarb Salad

Photo: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Recipe: Strawberry-Rhubarb Salad

In need of a simple, spring-ready side? Look no further than this traditional duo of strawberry and rhubarb.

Creamy Spring Pasta Bake

Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Creamy Spring Pasta Bake

Ask for a one-dish casserole that still encompasses Easter, and you shall receive this perfect pasta bake with ham, peas, and tons of cheese. 

Sauteed Radishes with Bacon

Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Sauteed Radishes with Bacon

We love to use radishes for an unexpected pop of color. This recipe is packed with bacon-studded flavor. 

Squash Tart

Photo: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Cat Steele

Recipe: Squash Tart

Start with this snacky squash dish and you'll kick off any celebration on a good note. 

Pork Tenderloin with Shaved Vegetable Salad

Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl Jones; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Pork Tenderloin with Shaved Vegetable Salad

And just like that, you have a full meal. Super tender pork tenderloin meets freshly shaved vegetables. 

Quick Pickled Radishes with Lemon, Ginger, and Maple

Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Quick Pickled Radishes with Lemon, Ginger, and Maple

This will be the favorite snack, condiment, or topper of the day. 

Raspberry-Rhubarb Bars

Cedric Angeles; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Raspberry-Rhubarb Bars

Making these bright, fruity bars will ensure a successful Easter lunch, guaranteed. 

Resurrection Rolls

Southern Living

Recipe: Resurrection Rolls

This vintage Easter treat will add extra cheer to any gathering. 

Lemon-Lime Meringue Pie

Photo: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling; Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Lemon-Lime Meringue Pie

Like a cross between lemon meringue and Key lime pie, this recipe definitely strikes a happy note. 

Homemade Strawberry Shortcake

Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Homemade Strawberry Shortcake

Odds are you'll wind up with some extra biscuits and cream from this recipe, which is never a bad thing. (Hello, late-night snack!)