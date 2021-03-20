The Sweetest Mini Easter Desserts To Make This Spring

By Kaitlyn Yarborough
March 20, 2021
Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Truth be told, we get just as excited about the food that’s going to be on the Easter table as we do to watch the kids run around hunting eggs in the yard. That excitement only builds as we bury our plates in baked ham, green bean casserole, scalloped potatoes, and (of course) pineapple casserole—but the real fun begins when it’s time to hit the dessert spread. Easter provides the perfect opportunity to throw a little whimsy into your menu, especially by way of miniature spring treats that can be easily grabbed and taken outside for the festivities. Or loaded up aplenty onto a plate! Choose from fun Easter-themed recipes like coconut meringue nests, carrot cake bars, bunny butt cupcakes, and even Hummingbird whoopie pies. One thing’s for sure: Spring has never tasted so sweet with these mini Easter desserts. 

Start Slideshow

1 of 27

Mini Strawberry Chiffon Pies

Credit: Cedric Angeles; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Mini Strawberry Chiffon Pies

You might think these look just too adorable to eat—that is, until you have a bite of the creamy strawberry filling made with fresh strawberries and a packet of gelatin for airy texture. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 27

Coconut Meringue Nests

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Coconut Meringue Nests

These individually-portioned whimsical confections are light as a cloud and perfectly sweet. They start with our Basic Meringue recipe that can be adapted to make many different fun-filled recipes.

3 of 27

Carrot Cake Cookies

Credit: Photography: Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling: Karen Rankin

Recipe: Carrot Cake Cookies

We reckon you've never had carrot cake like this, but these have all the classic flavor in a tender, thick cookie. They're made with shredded carrots, toasted walnuts, cinnamon, and a sweet vanilla icing drizzle. 

Advertisement

4 of 27

Coconut Cheesecake Squares

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Coconut Cheesecake Squares

Cheesecake and coconut stand tall on their own, but together? They might just be invincible. Odds are, this plate of creamy bar cookies will disappear faster than the Easter bunny.

5 of 27

Lavender Shortbread Cookies

Credit: Joy Howard

Recipe: Lavender Shortbread Cookies

It's hard to beat homemade buttery shortbread, but this recipe dresses it up for the spring holiday by using aromatic lavender for a fresh finish. 

6 of 27

Raspberry-White Chocolate Meringue Sandwich Cookies

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Raspberry-White Chocolate Meringue Sandwich Cookies

Matching our favorite springtime blooms, these meringues are the sweet side of tiny finger sandwiches. The raspberry-infused meringues are perfectly balanced by white chocolate filling.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 27

Bird's Nest Cookies

Credit: Joy Howard

Recipe: Bird's Nest Cookies

Get into the Easter spirit with these crunchy, chocolatey no-bake treats topped with—what else!—pastel candy eggs. This recipe makes a fun activity to do as a family. 

8 of 27

Carrot Cake Bars

Credit: Photography: Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling: Karen Rankin

Recipe: Carrot Cake Bars

A grabbable rendition of the classic Easter layer cake, this recipe includes crushed pineapple and shredded carrots for sweetness and moisture, as well as cream cheese frosting. Bonus points for not having to frost three layers!

9 of 27

Easter Birds' Nest Coconut Cupcakes

Credit: Cedric Angeles; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Easter Birds' Nest Coconut Cupcakes

As charming as they are delicious, these birds' nest-topped cupcakes are infused with the flavor of coconut, from the tender cake to the creamy frosting. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 27

Homemade Strawberry Shortcake

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Homemade Strawberry Shortcake

This recipe will make you forget all about store-bought angel food cake, candied strawberries, and whipped cream from a can. 

11 of 27

Dark Chocolate-Pistachio-Orange Kisses

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Dark Chocolate-Pistachio-Orange Kisses

Step outside the typical fruity box with these deliciously balanced meringue "kisses" that incorporate bittersweet dark chocolate, buttery pistachios, and bright orange zest.

12 of 27

Cathedral Window Cookies

Credit: Zoe Denenberg, Styling: Rachel Mulcahy

Recipe: Cathedral Window Cookies

These colorful, nostalgic bites are a result of combining two kid-friendly ingredients: marshmallows and chocolate. Odds are, you recognize this no-bake recipe from church potlucks or your grandmother's kitchen. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 27

Cheesecake Cupcakes

Credit: Photographer: Alison Miksch Food Stylist: Erin Merhar Prop Stylist: Prissy Lee

Recipe: Cheesecake Cupcakes

Simple and classic, these are always a hit with any crowd, especially after a big Easter meal. Customize with whatever toppings you prefer, including fruit, homemade whipped cream, or caramel sauce. 

14 of 27

Mini Meringue Kisses

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Mini Meringue Kisses

These are too pretty and tasty to resist grabbing one each time you pass by the bowl. You can customize with your desired holiday food coloring. 

15 of 27

Hummingbird Snack Cake with Brown Butter Frosting

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Hummingbird Snack Cake with Brown Butter Frosting

It doesn't get any more nostalgic than hummingbird cake at a Southern holiday. Serve these squares up on Easter Sunday to save yourself time and effort stacking and frosting a layer cake.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 27

Bunny Butt Cupcakes

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Bunny Butt Cupcakes

A bunny's bottom? On a cupcake? Scrumptious. The secret is a box of donut holes. 

17 of 27

Lemon Drop Meringues

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Lemon Drop Meringues

Something about light, airy meringues just make sense with sharp, zesty lemon. Our Test Kitchen describes these bites as "fancy Lemonhead candies."

18 of 27

Cinnamon Roll Bunnies

Credit: Victor Protasio, Food Stylist Ruth Blackburn, Prop Stylist Heather Chadduck

Recipe: Cinnamon Roll Bunnies

Sculpt these sweet brunch treats into Easter bunny lookalikes, and you'll be tempted to snack on them well into the night. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 27

Magic Cookie Bars

Credit: Jennifer Causey Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall Prop Stylist: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Magic Cookie Bars

These old-school treats start with a can of condensed milk and are sure to quench any sweet tooth in the bunch. They're gooey and crunchy at the same time.

20 of 27

Katie Jacobs' Hummingbird Cake Whoopie Pies

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Styling: Katie Jacobs

Recipe: Katie Jacobs' Hummingbird Cake Whoopie Pies

Everyone's beloved old-fashioned Southern cake gets a grabbable, on-the-go makeover in these whoopie pies that don't skimp on any of the must-have ingredients like banana, pineapple, pecans, and coconut.

21 of 27

Strawberry-Apricot Hand Pies

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Hadas Smirnoff

Recipe: Strawberry-Apricot Hand Pies

Hand pies are a labor of love to make and a luxury to enjoy, which makes them perfect for a festive Easter celebration of any sort. If you can't find fresh apricots, dried apricots will work just fine. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 27

Almond Meringue Puffs with Hazelnut-Chocolate Filling

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Almond Meringue Puffs with Hazelnut-Chocolate Filling

Get ready for a bite full of decadence, thanks to a standout ingredient list that includes Nutella and almond extract. 

23 of 27

Buttery Pineapple Crumble Bars

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Buttery Pineapple Crumble Bars

If we could capture the taste of spring, it might be these cheery bar cookies that are made with fresh pineapple and plenty of butter. 

24 of 27

Putt’s Butter Pecan Sundae

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Putt’s Butter Pecan Sundae

Butter pecan is a favorite ice-cream flavor in the South, and this homemade version goes wonderfully with a pecan-caramel sauce. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 27

Raspberry-Rhubarb Bars

Credit: Cedric Angeles; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Raspberry-Rhubarb Bars

Rhubarb and raspberry offer the perfect sweet and tart touches to complement a buttery shortbread-like crust that can be cut and turned into a hand-held treat. 

26 of 27

Lavender-Ginger Meringue Twists

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Lavender-Ginger Meringue Twists

Lavender and ginger make for a unique flavor combination that works unexpectedly well in this jazzy meringue recipe. 

27 of 27

Strawberry Shortcake Ice Cream Bars

Credit: Photographer: Jennifer Causey; Food Stylist: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Strawberry Shortcake Ice Cream Bars

Turn a classic treat on its head with this recipe for ice cream bars layered with shortbread cookies, two different flavors of ice cream, and freeze-dried strawberries.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Kaitlyn Yarborough