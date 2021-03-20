The Sweetest Mini Easter Desserts To Make This Spring
Truth be told, we get just as excited about the food that’s going to be on the Easter table as we do to watch the kids run around hunting eggs in the yard. That excitement only builds as we bury our plates in baked ham, green bean casserole, scalloped potatoes, and (of course) pineapple casserole—but the real fun begins when it’s time to hit the dessert spread. Easter provides the perfect opportunity to throw a little whimsy into your menu, especially by way of miniature spring treats that can be easily grabbed and taken outside for the festivities. Or loaded up aplenty onto a plate! Choose from fun Easter-themed recipes like coconut meringue nests, carrot cake bars, bunny butt cupcakes, and even Hummingbird whoopie pies. One thing’s for sure: Spring has never tasted so sweet with these mini Easter desserts.
Mini Strawberry Chiffon Pies
Recipe: Mini Strawberry Chiffon Pies
You might think these look just too adorable to eat—that is, until you have a bite of the creamy strawberry filling made with fresh strawberries and a packet of gelatin for airy texture.
Coconut Meringue Nests
Recipe: Coconut Meringue Nests
These individually-portioned whimsical confections are light as a cloud and perfectly sweet. They start with our Basic Meringue recipe that can be adapted to make many different fun-filled recipes.
Carrot Cake Cookies
Recipe: Carrot Cake Cookies
We reckon you've never had carrot cake like this, but these have all the classic flavor in a tender, thick cookie. They're made with shredded carrots, toasted walnuts, cinnamon, and a sweet vanilla icing drizzle.
Coconut Cheesecake Squares
Recipe: Coconut Cheesecake Squares
Cheesecake and coconut stand tall on their own, but together? They might just be invincible. Odds are, this plate of creamy bar cookies will disappear faster than the Easter bunny.
Lavender Shortbread Cookies
Recipe: Lavender Shortbread Cookies
It's hard to beat homemade buttery shortbread, but this recipe dresses it up for the spring holiday by using aromatic lavender for a fresh finish.
Raspberry-White Chocolate Meringue Sandwich Cookies
Recipe: Raspberry-White Chocolate Meringue Sandwich Cookies
Matching our favorite springtime blooms, these meringues are the sweet side of tiny finger sandwiches. The raspberry-infused meringues are perfectly balanced by white chocolate filling.
Bird's Nest Cookies
Recipe: Bird's Nest Cookies
Get into the Easter spirit with these crunchy, chocolatey no-bake treats topped with—what else!—pastel candy eggs. This recipe makes a fun activity to do as a family.
Carrot Cake Bars
Recipe: Carrot Cake Bars
A grabbable rendition of the classic Easter layer cake, this recipe includes crushed pineapple and shredded carrots for sweetness and moisture, as well as cream cheese frosting. Bonus points for not having to frost three layers!
Easter Birds' Nest Coconut Cupcakes
Recipe: Easter Birds' Nest Coconut Cupcakes
As charming as they are delicious, these birds' nest-topped cupcakes are infused with the flavor of coconut, from the tender cake to the creamy frosting.
Homemade Strawberry Shortcake
Recipe: Homemade Strawberry Shortcake
This recipe will make you forget all about store-bought angel food cake, candied strawberries, and whipped cream from a can.
Dark Chocolate-Pistachio-Orange Kisses
Recipe: Dark Chocolate-Pistachio-Orange Kisses
Step outside the typical fruity box with these deliciously balanced meringue "kisses" that incorporate bittersweet dark chocolate, buttery pistachios, and bright orange zest.
Cathedral Window Cookies
Recipe: Cathedral Window Cookies
These colorful, nostalgic bites are a result of combining two kid-friendly ingredients: marshmallows and chocolate. Odds are, you recognize this no-bake recipe from church potlucks or your grandmother's kitchen.
Cheesecake Cupcakes
Recipe: Cheesecake Cupcakes
Simple and classic, these are always a hit with any crowd, especially after a big Easter meal. Customize with whatever toppings you prefer, including fruit, homemade whipped cream, or caramel sauce.
Mini Meringue Kisses
Recipe: Mini Meringue Kisses
These are too pretty and tasty to resist grabbing one each time you pass by the bowl. You can customize with your desired holiday food coloring.
Hummingbird Snack Cake with Brown Butter Frosting
Recipe: Hummingbird Snack Cake with Brown Butter Frosting
It doesn't get any more nostalgic than hummingbird cake at a Southern holiday. Serve these squares up on Easter Sunday to save yourself time and effort stacking and frosting a layer cake.
Bunny Butt Cupcakes
Recipe: Bunny Butt Cupcakes
A bunny's bottom? On a cupcake? Scrumptious. The secret is a box of donut holes.
Lemon Drop Meringues
Recipe: Lemon Drop Meringues
Something about light, airy meringues just make sense with sharp, zesty lemon. Our Test Kitchen describes these bites as "fancy Lemonhead candies."
Cinnamon Roll Bunnies
Recipe: Cinnamon Roll Bunnies
Sculpt these sweet brunch treats into Easter bunny lookalikes, and you'll be tempted to snack on them well into the night.
Magic Cookie Bars
Recipe: Magic Cookie Bars
These old-school treats start with a can of condensed milk and are sure to quench any sweet tooth in the bunch. They're gooey and crunchy at the same time.
Katie Jacobs' Hummingbird Cake Whoopie Pies
Recipe: Katie Jacobs' Hummingbird Cake Whoopie Pies
Everyone's beloved old-fashioned Southern cake gets a grabbable, on-the-go makeover in these whoopie pies that don't skimp on any of the must-have ingredients like banana, pineapple, pecans, and coconut.
Strawberry-Apricot Hand Pies
Recipe: Strawberry-Apricot Hand Pies
Hand pies are a labor of love to make and a luxury to enjoy, which makes them perfect for a festive Easter celebration of any sort. If you can't find fresh apricots, dried apricots will work just fine.
Almond Meringue Puffs with Hazelnut-Chocolate Filling
Recipe: Almond Meringue Puffs with Hazelnut-Chocolate Filling
Get ready for a bite full of decadence, thanks to a standout ingredient list that includes Nutella and almond extract.
Buttery Pineapple Crumble Bars
Recipe: Buttery Pineapple Crumble Bars
If we could capture the taste of spring, it might be these cheery bar cookies that are made with fresh pineapple and plenty of butter.
Putt’s Butter Pecan Sundae
Recipe: Putt’s Butter Pecan Sundae
Butter pecan is a favorite ice-cream flavor in the South, and this homemade version goes wonderfully with a pecan-caramel sauce.
Raspberry-Rhubarb Bars
Recipe: Raspberry-Rhubarb Bars
Rhubarb and raspberry offer the perfect sweet and tart touches to complement a buttery shortbread-like crust that can be cut and turned into a hand-held treat.
Lavender-Ginger Meringue Twists
Recipe: Lavender-Ginger Meringue Twists
Lavender and ginger make for a unique flavor combination that works unexpectedly well in this jazzy meringue recipe.
Strawberry Shortcake Ice Cream Bars
Recipe: Strawberry Shortcake Ice Cream Bars
Turn a classic treat on its head with this recipe for ice cream bars layered with shortbread cookies, two different flavors of ice cream, and freeze-dried strawberries.